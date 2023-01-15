Have Barnsley FC been hit by the manager of the month curse?

Barnsley manager Michael Duff, who has won successive League One manager of the month awards, was critical of his side’s finishing after they suffered defeat at Charlton.

The Reds had taken 19 points from a possible 21 in climbing to fourth but have now suffered back-to-back league losses.

It was enough to earn Duff successive manager of the month awards for November and December.

But it appears the old curse has struck as they fell to their third successive league defeat to start January without scoring.

Michael Duff won successive manager of the month awards but his team have now lost three straight. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Charlton were fortunate to be leading at the interval, winger Tyreece Campbell scoring his first senior goal as he fired a low effort past Bradley Collins at his near post.

Substitute Macauley Bonne – signed on Thursday – was involved in the Addicks’ second. The striker’s scuffed shot rebounded off the inside of the left post for Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to convert.

Duff said: “We were good. We got done on a counter, probably with the first shot they had. The goalie will be disappointed.

“I don’t think many teams will come here this season – with the players they have got and recruited – and have as many chances. We’ve had 23 shots and 65 per cent of the ball, so it wasn’t pointless possession.

“We’ve had a bit of bad luck – hit the crossbar twice, had one off the line and one that looked to be going in and hit our player.

“The second goal kills the game for us and he (Rak-Sakyi) is two yards offside. We need the referees to get those decisions right. (I’m feeling) frustration because we lost the game, but I’ll take the performance all the time.

“We’ve had it a bit in the last few weeks – four penalties alone given against us. We can’t blame the referee, we’ve had 23 shots and two on target. That’s where we need to improve our game.

“We’ve lost 3-0, 3-0 and 2-0. In the first game the referee sends a man off when he shouldn’t. The second we weren’t good enough and today we just fell the wrong side of fine margins again.”

Duff has bolstered his defensive ranks, signing 21-year-old Bobby Thomas on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season.

Duff said: “We are happy that Bobby has chosen Oakwell to develop his football and further his promising footballing career.”

Charlton Athletic: Maynard-Brewer, Clare, Inniss, Ness, Kane (O'Connell 45), Payne (Henry 58), Dobson, Fraser, Rak-Sakyi, Leaburn (Bonne 58), Campbell (Blackett-Taylor 83). Unused substitutes: Stockley, Morgan, Harness.

Barnsley: Collins, Josh Benson (Larkeche 39), Williams, Andersen, Kitching, Cadden, Phillips, Connell (Wolfe 79), Kane (Watters 64), Cole (Norwood 64), Aitchison (Martin 64). Unused substitutes: Walton, Bobby Thomas.

