Having Josh Vickers means Rotherham United do not have to rush injured goalkeeper Viktor Johansson back

Rotherham United will play a waiting game with goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, happy that with Josh Vickers to stand in, they can take their time.

Vickers seems likely to be in goal for Saturday's Championship visit of Luton Town, as the Millers wait to see what effect an injection has on their first choice's shoulder.

Johansson has had an excellent season, culminating in a maiden call-up by Sweden in March, although not a first cap.

But he injured his shoulder at the weekend and is now set for a spell on the sidelines. How long it will be, manager Matt Taylor is unsure.

ABLE DEPUTY: Rotherham United goalkeeper Josh Vickers

“The scan could have been a lot worse," he revealed.

“He's had an injection on the back of the scan results and now it's not a race against time, it's just when that shoulder feels up to movement, when it feels up to catching a ball, saving a ball, diving, which is how he got the injury.

“Judging by how he was over the weekend, on Sunday when he got the injury, and Monday when he woke up, he was really sore, so it could have been a lot worse

“He's had injections in it previously, so we are aware of why it's happening. He doesn't want to go through the rest of his career worrying about any sort of dive or any sort of moment of a collision where the shoulder problem reoccurs.”

SHOULDER PROBLEM: Rotherham United's first-choice goalkeeper Viktor Johansson

In 27-year-old Vickers, Rotherham have a deputy who started almost as many league games as Johnsson last season (20 to 26). But it is his mentality – so important in a No 2 goalkeeper – which has most impressed Taylor.

“He's not a young lad anymore, he’s really got a good temperament, which is what you want from a goalkeeper," he said.

“He's been a class act without playing so much this season.

“He’s a player I can't speak highly enough of in terms of the way he conducts himself, the way he works, the way he trains. He trains as if he's playing every single game.

“Sometimes when you're second choice and someone's playing so well in front of you, that's a difficult thing to do.

“His motivation levels have been sky high throughout the season and he deserves the opportunity.

“He won't be shy of any work, put it that way.

“But in testament to Josh, I've not got any qualms about him playing.”

The Millers face a Hatters side who will have the chance to move to within two points of second-placed Sheffield United (from a game more) if the Blades lose their early kick-off at home to Cardiff City. Considering their budget, even to be in play-off contention five months after losing manager Nathan Jones to the Premier League is a huge achievement.

“I have huge respect for what Luton have done, they're another team that we're constantly learning from in terms of how to set up and how, who and when to recruit,” he said.

“You can sense the club is run by good people, something we feel similar to ourselves.”

Conor Washington had knee surgery on Thursday and Bailey Wright could be facing the same.