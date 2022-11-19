Marcus Stewart has hailed Kevin Sinfield as “a beacon of hope” for people living with motor neurone disease.

The former Huddersfield Town and Sunderland striker was diagnosed with MND in September after 12 months of testing but says his symptoms are slow.

Sinfield, the former Leeds Rhinos captain, is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven successive days and is in the final day of his challenge which is due to end at Old Trafford this afternoon. A remarkable £1.1m has been raised for MND charities with the amount steadily climbing.

Stewart appeared on BBC Breakfast on Saturday morning to discuss Sinfield’s efforts and hailed the ex-Leeds player as a heroic and inspiring figure.

“I am fine, the symptoms are pretty slow. I have a problem with my left hand and my left arm – the grip is gone on my hand and my left arm is full of weight loss," he told BBC Breakfast of his health condition.

"Otherwise I am pretty good, I have a few twitches over my body. I am good, I can walk and talk. I feel pretty lucky if I am honest. My wife is normally in bed next to me checking the total - it is great that it has just reached £1m. The crowds that have been turning up is inspiring.

"Kevin is a beacon of hope. That what he is, to a lot of us. He is doing his best for his mate Rob [Burrow], along with his mates who are running with him.

"It is over £5m now with previous events he has done. The awareness is great - when he does it, he does it big. That can only be the right way forward."

Sinfield’s Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge will mainly benefit the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

There will also be donations to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and the 4ED campaign, in support of former Gloucester and Leicester rugby player Ed Slater, who was recently diagnosed with the disease.

In late 2020, Sinfield raised £2.7million for MND charities after running seven marathons in seven days and a further sum in excess of £1m was generated in November 2021 after he completed a run of 101 miles in 24 hours.

Bristol-born Stewart began his professional career at Bristol Rovers in 1991 and in all made over 650 appearances for eight clubs. When he left Huddersfield to join Ipswich in 2000 he became the Suffolk club’s record signing at that time.