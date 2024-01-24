Hearts 'keen' to sign former Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth forward who is now a free agent
The 27-year-old is currently a free agent, having had his VfL Bochum contract terminated by mutual consent earlier this month. He could be set for a return to the United Kingdom, with Hearts said to be eyeing a move.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Hearts are poised to invite Mousset to Edinburgh for talks ahead of a potential move to the Scottish Premiership.
A product of Le Havre’s academy, Mousset moved to England in 2016 when he joined AFC Bournemouth. He left the Cherries in 2019 for Sheffield United, joining for a club-record fee believed to be in the region of £10m.
He went on to score nine goals in 53 appearances for the Blades, showing promise without ever hitting the heights many expected of him.
His move to Germany did not work out either, with his time at Bochum marred by a suspension and injury troubles.
Hearts sit third in the Scottish Premiership and are led by former Everton and Norwich City forward Steven Naismith.