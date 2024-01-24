The 27-year-old is currently a free agent, having had his VfL Bochum contract terminated by mutual consent earlier this month. He could be set for a return to the United Kingdom, with Hearts said to be eyeing a move.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Hearts are poised to invite Mousset to Edinburgh for talks ahead of a potential move to the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A product of Le Havre’s academy, Mousset moved to England in 2016 when he joined AFC Bournemouth. He left the Cherries in 2019 for Sheffield United, joining for a club-record fee believed to be in the region of £10m.

Lys Mousset left Sheffield United in 2022. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He went on to score nine goals in 53 appearances for the Blades, showing promise without ever hitting the heights many expected of him.

His move to Germany did not work out either, with his time at Bochum marred by a suspension and injury troubles.