Heath Richardson to continue progress at Bradford City as teenage goalkeeper signs second professional deal

Heath Richardson has been rewarded for an encouraging first year of professional football with Bradford City by a new 12-month deal.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Bantams, but goalkeeping coach Colin Doyle has been impressed by his development.

“He progressed well over the course of last season, which was his first as a professional," said Doyle, who is a player-coach and was usually the choice to back up No 1 Harry Lewis on the bench last season.

“He is great to have around the group, trains well and is always keen to learn.

“It will benefit him again this year, training in the first-team environment, and he will continue to play in the bounce fixtures we have, which are a step up from under-18s football.”

Richardson is happy to be in what he considers a good learning environment at the League Two club.

"I really enjoyed my first year and am looking forward to the season ahead," he said.

“The goalkeeping group we have here has been great for me. I have learned a lot and watching Harry play every week taught me loads as well.

NEW CONTRACT: Bradford City goalkeeper Heath Richardson