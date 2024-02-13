Herbie Kane to Barnsley FC rescue with late penalty at Shrewsbury Town

The result keeps Barnsley fourth in League One, six points adrift of Derby County in second.

The Shrews broke the deadlock in the seventh minute after Dan Udoh drove a dangerous ball into the heart of the box. The cross reached Nicky Cadden, who deflected into the back of his own net.

The Tykes had their first chance just before the 20-minute mark. John McAtee picked up a through ball on the edge of the box, but an acrobatic save by Marko Marosi kept out his curling effort.

Herbie Kane grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser for Barnsley at Shrewsbury (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Barnsley came close just past the 70th-minute mark when Cadden unleashed a wicked drive from just outside the box, but Marosi managed to tip the ball over the crossbar.

Tom Bayliss went on a surging run through the Barnsley defence with just under 15 minutes remaining, but his shot was parried out for a corner by Tykes goalkeeper Liam Roberts.