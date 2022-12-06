Liam Rosenior has confirmed Hull City’s interest in Crystal Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei with the club set to explore a move for the 19-year-old in January.

The forward, who has represented the Netherlands and England at youth level, joined Chelsea’s academy in 2009 and spent time in the youth set-ups at Arsenal, Rangers and Derby County. He worked with Rosenior at Pride Park and made his professional debut with the Rams earlier this year – coming on as a substitute in Derby’s 3-1 win over Hull in February.

He made 16 senior appearances for Derby before joining Crystal Palace on a five-year deal in the summer. He has made three Premier League appearances this term, coming off the bench in defeats to Arsenal, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Hull signed 16 players during the summer before Rosenior’s arrival and the former Derby interim manager admits City will need to wait and see what Palace’s plans are for the player before deciding whether to make a move for the youngster.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Malcolm Ebiowei of Crystal Palace takes their sides fifth penalty which is saved by Nick Pope of Newcastle United during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St James' Park on November 09, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Rosenior told Hull Live: “Malcolm’s a very good player. He's a player that I've worked with, he's an exciting player but we have to see what the conditions are in terms of what Crystal Palace want to do with him.

"He's someone that I would be interested in working with again whether it's in the short or long term but we haven't come to make that decision yet.

"Every profile depends on what position, it's not age, it's the quality of player that I'm looking for and the most important thing for me is character. I want good characters to come into the building.”