Highlights at either end as Rotherham United ratings reflect their dogged determination

Christ Tiehi’s stoppage-time equaliser earnt Rotherham United a point they looked to have lost.

BIG GOAL: Sam Nombe (far right) puts Rotherham United in front

The Millers conceded an 88th-minute equaliser but their fightback brought deserved reward for a performance with highlights at both ends of the field.

Viktor Johansson – unlucky with the goals but he commanded his area and had not other shots to save 6

Dexter Lembikisa – did a good containing job 6

Daniel Ayala – a solid if unspectacular first start for Rotherham 7

Hakeem Odoffin – you would not have known this was a midfielder filling in as a central defender 7

Cohen Bramall – played his part in a strong defensive performance at full-back and centre-back 6

Christ Tiehi – a strong midfield performance capped off by a super-cool winner 8

Sam Clucas – a hospital pass to Sean Morrison perhaps betrayed the tiredness which soon saw him replaced 6

Fred Onyedinma – made the first goal but it would have been nice to see more of him attacking after that 7

Ollie Rathbone – Rotherham did not pick him out as much as they would like in a more advanced role in the hole 6

Cafu – not a left winger and he struggled to make an impact outside of set pieces 6

Sam Nombe – led the line well, helped by his first goal for the Millers on a rare start 7

Substitutes:

Sean Morrison (for Ayala, 58) – came in cold and almost immediately won a big header 6

Sebastian Revan (for Clucas, 63) – did a solid job in midfield 5

Jordan Hugill (for Onyedinma, 63) – put himself about as usual 5

Georgie Kelly (for Nombe, 67) – caused his usual mischief, forcing a Hladky save 6