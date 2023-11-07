Highlights at either end as Rotherham United ratings reflect their dogged determination
The Millers conceded an 88th-minute equaliser but their fightback brought deserved reward for a performance with highlights at both ends of the field.
Viktor Johansson – unlucky with the goals but he commanded his area and had not other shots to save 6
Dexter Lembikisa – did a good containing job 6
Daniel Ayala – a solid if unspectacular first start for Rotherham 7
Hakeem Odoffin – you would not have known this was a midfielder filling in as a central defender 7
Cohen Bramall – played his part in a strong defensive performance at full-back and centre-back 6
Christ Tiehi – a strong midfield performance capped off by a super-cool winner 8
Sam Clucas – a hospital pass to Sean Morrison perhaps betrayed the tiredness which soon saw him replaced 6
Fred Onyedinma – made the first goal but it would have been nice to see more of him attacking after that 7
Ollie Rathbone – Rotherham did not pick him out as much as they would like in a more advanced role in the hole 6
Cafu – not a left winger and he struggled to make an impact outside of set pieces 6
Sam Nombe – led the line well, helped by his first goal for the Millers on a rare start 7
Substitutes:
Sean Morrison (for Ayala, 58) – came in cold and almost immediately won a big header 6
Sebastian Revan (for Clucas, 63) – did a solid job in midfield 5
Jordan Hugill (for Onyedinma, 63) – put himself about as usual 5
Georgie Kelly (for Nombe, 67) – caused his usual mischief, forcing a Hladky save 6
Not used: Eaves, Lindsay, Phillips, Appiah.