York City have signed Huddersfield Town defender Luke Daley on loan until the new year.

The 20-year-old left-back signed a new three-year contract with the Terriers in the summer but is yet to play for the first team.

He does, though, have Conference experience, making eight starts on loan at Gateshead in the first half of last season and playing against then-League Two Stevenage in the FA Cup.

Daley started out as a winger in Port Vale's academy but was moved deeper when he joined Huddersfield in 2019.

His loan spell initially runs until January 2, by which time the transfer window will be open.