Highly-rated Huddersfield Town teenager signs contract extension until 2027

Teenage midfielder Tom Iorpenda has signed a contract extension which ties with to Huddersfield Town until 2027.

The 18-year-old, the Terriers' academy player of the year last season, has made a seamless step up to B team level over the past two seasons, and now trains regularly with the first team.

Iorpenda moved to West Yorkshire from Brighton and Hove Albion as a wide player but has been reinvented as a central midfielder - initially as a holder, now more of a box-to-box player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His first taste of senior football came on loan at Hyde United, making seven appearances after joining in March 2023, six from the start.

CONTRACT EXTENSION: Tom Iorpenda

"He's completely earned this new contract," said sporting director Mark Cartwright. "It's no secret how highly we rate him and his potential, so it's incredibly positive that we've tied him down for four more years.

"It speaks volumes that a talent of Tom's nature clearly has trust in the club to commit his future to us here, and our academy have done brilliantly to push him every step of the way to get the most from his game and improve at such a rate.

"We clearly see a pathway for Tom into our first team should he continue on the road he's currently taking"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield are reviving their academy after going down the B team route in recent years, so bringing players through will be an important part of Moore's job.

"We've talked a lot about wanting to be able to place trust in younger players and develop them from our academy into first-team regulars - Tom is a perfect example of that," commented the former defender, who took over in September.

"He is still only 18, but has the potential to be exactly the kind of midfielder we'd love to have at first-team level if he continues to get his head down and work hard. He has a brilliant attitude and fantastic ability, holding his own in training with our first-team group whenever asked.