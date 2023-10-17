All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Highly-rated Huddersfield Town teenager signs contract extension until 2027

Teenage midfielder Tom Iorpenda has signed a contract extension which ties with to Huddersfield Town until 2027.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:35 BST

The 18-year-old, the Terriers' academy player of the year last season, has made a seamless step up to B team level over the past two seasons, and now trains regularly with the first team.

Iorpenda moved to West Yorkshire from Brighton and Hove Albion as a wide player but has been reinvented as a central midfielder - initially as a holder, now more of a box-to-box player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His first taste of senior football came on loan at Hyde United, making seven appearances after joining in March 2023, six from the start.

Most Popular
CONTRACT EXTENSION: Tom IorpendaCONTRACT EXTENSION: Tom Iorpenda
CONTRACT EXTENSION: Tom Iorpenda

"He's completely earned this new contract," said sporting director Mark Cartwright. "It's no secret how highly we rate him and his potential, so it's incredibly positive that we've tied him down for four more years.

"It speaks volumes that a talent of Tom's nature clearly has trust in the club to commit his future to us here, and our academy have done brilliantly to push him every step of the way to get the most from his game and improve at such a rate.

"We clearly see a pathway for Tom into our first team should he continue on the road he's currently taking"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Huddersfield are reviving their academy after going down the B team route in recent years, so bringing players through will be an important part of Moore's job.

"We've talked a lot about wanting to be able to place trust in younger players and develop them from our academy into first-team regulars - Tom is a perfect example of that," commented the former defender, who took over in September.

"He is still only 18, but has the potential to be exactly the kind of midfielder we'd love to have at first-team level if he continues to get his head down and work hard. He has a brilliant attitude and fantastic ability, holding his own in training with our first-team group whenever asked.

"I'm looking forward to monitoring his progression and working with him more regularly in the future."

Related topics:TerriersBrighton and Hove AlbionWest Yorkshire