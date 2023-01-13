Historic Reds milestone for award-winning Barnsley FC manager Michael Duff

BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff has dedicated his second successive League One manager of the month accolade to all his coaching and backroom staff, players and officials at the club after being awarded the gong for December.

Duff was recognised for a haul of 10 points from 12 last month, which consolidated the Reds' top-six place.He beat off competition from Gareth Ainsworth, Dino Maamria and Steven Schumacher. He is the first Reds manager to win the prize for two successive months.

Duff said: "It's just recognition for a good month. We won three out of four and should have won four out of four. In the Accrington game, we did more than enough in the game, but a referee's decision went against us.

"I think the 'curse' has well and truly struck with two 3-0 defeats (in January) after that and it feels a bit weird because that is your gut feeling and you want to try and lose that.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"But it (December award) is recognition of the work we did pre Christmas.

"It is always a nice thing to win, but it doesn't matter that much really.

"We had a strong end to the year and winning the award, back to back, is proof of that. There's been a lot of hard work and a lot of changes at the football club which have been well-documented and it is showing signs that it is coming together a little bit.

"There's a lot of work done behind the scenes that no-one sees and there's lots of work, hours and dedication from all staff to get the team out and winning games.

"I didn't know exactly what I would walk into (in the summer). With where we are, I don't know where we should be. But you always want more.

"The top three have got away a little bit and it's really close and we are in that pack afterwards. Most people would have taken being in the top six, but it is never a case of thinking we have cracked it."

