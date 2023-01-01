News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hit or miss?: Which players started 2023 off with a bang for Huddersfield Town against Luton Town

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from their New Year’s Day home game against Luton Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
4 minutes ago

Nicholls: Made a big first-half save to thwart Adebayo. Confident, reassuring and safe. 7

Lees: His presence poses issues for Luton from free-kicks. Defensively strong, made one superb block to deny Bree. 6

Hide Ad

Helik: Shrugged off a painful blow in a delicate area. Miraculously cleared Bell’s drive, but ball had crossed line. Commanding. 7

Most Popular
Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes (left) and Luton Town's James Bree battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Hide Ad

Boyle: Was exposed once or two down his side and Luton sensed he was a weak link. 5

Hayden: Looked confident and showed fine persistence for Town’s opener. Tested Horvath late on.7

Hide Ad

Hogg: Unfortunately, had to make way on 37 minutes after a recurrence of his calf trouble. Shame. 6

Kasumu: Put himself about and snapped away in midfield and enjoyed the battle. Typical Kasumu. 6

Hide Ad

Ruffles: A day more for defensive work rather than impacting the other way. 6

Rudoni: His set-piece deliveries posed issues for Luton early on. Dropped back into a deeper role after Hogg’s departure. Provided an assist of sorts for Holmes’s goal. 6

Hide Ad

Holmes: Showed moments of quality and plenty of heart. Took his goal nicely. His position suits him. 7

Rhodes: A day for grafting for the team with little falling for him in front of goal. 6

Hide Ad

Substitutes: Thomas (Hogg 38). Produced one terrific free-kick which was superbly cleared. Flashes of danger; had his moments. 6

Ward (Rhodes 64). Could not make an impact. 6

Hide Ad

Kamara (Kasumu 64). Slotted in seamlessly enough. 6

Diarra (Holmes 73). Had one dangerous run which scared Luton. 6

Hide Ad

Not used: Bilokapic, Simpson, Ayina.