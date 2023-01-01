Hit or miss?: Which players started 2023 off with a bang for Huddersfield Town against Luton Town

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from their New Year’s Day home game against Luton Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Nicholls: Made a big first-half save to thwart Adebayo. Confident, reassuring and safe. 7

Lees: His presence poses issues for Luton from free-kicks. Defensively strong, made one superb block to deny Bree. 6

Helik: Shrugged off a painful blow in a delicate area. Miraculously cleared Bell’s drive, but ball had crossed line. Commanding. 7

Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes (left) and Luton Town's James Bree battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Boyle: Was exposed once or two down his side and Luton sensed he was a weak link. 5

Hayden: Looked confident and showed fine persistence for Town’s opener. Tested Horvath late on.7

Hogg: Unfortunately, had to make way on 37 minutes after a recurrence of his calf trouble. Shame. 6

Kasumu: Put himself about and snapped away in midfield and enjoyed the battle. Typical Kasumu. 6

Ruffles: A day more for defensive work rather than impacting the other way. 6

Rudoni: His set-piece deliveries posed issues for Luton early on. Dropped back into a deeper role after Hogg’s departure. Provided an assist of sorts for Holmes’s goal. 6

Holmes: Showed moments of quality and plenty of heart. Took his goal nicely. His position suits him. 7

Rhodes: A day for grafting for the team with little falling for him in front of goal. 6

Substitutes: Thomas (Hogg 38). Produced one terrific free-kick which was superbly cleared. Flashes of danger; had his moments. 6

Ward (Rhodes 64). Could not make an impact. 6

Kamara (Kasumu 64). Slotted in seamlessly enough. 6

Diarra (Holmes 73). Had one dangerous run which scared Luton. 6

