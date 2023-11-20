Holders FC Halifax Town handed FA Trophy reunion with Altrincham, while York City also face Cheshire opposition

HOLDERS FC Halifax Town have been handed a home tie against National League rivals Altrincham in the third round of the FA Trophy next month.

Fifth-tier clubs have now entered the competition, with round-three action to take place on Saturday, December 9.

The Robins make the trip to the Shay, with the Cheshire club beaten in dramatic circumstances by Chris Millington's side in the trophy last season.

The pair met in the semi-final at Moss Lane, with Shaymen winger Millenic Alli levelling in the 95th minute to send the game to a penalty shootout.

Sam Johnson made two saves en route to Halifax booking a date at Wembley, while Robins substitute Tyrese Sinclair struck the crossbar to confirm Town's famous victory.

Also in the northern section, York City face a banana-skin trip to Nantwich Town, while last season's beaten finalists Gateshead visit Rochdale.

Northern draw: Curzon Ashton vs Macclesfield.

Scunthorpe vs Solihull Moors.

FC Halifax Town lift the 2023 FA Trophy after beating Gateshead in the final at Wembley in May. Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire.

Kidderminster vs Stourbridge.

Oldham vs Mickleover.

Nantwich Town vs York City.

Walsall Wood vs Coalville Town.

Nuneaton Borough vs AFC Fylde.

Chesterfield vs Southport.

City of Liverpool vs Hartlepool.

Chorley vs Blyth Spartans.

Radcliffe vs Redditch United.

Rochdale vs Gateshead.

Southern draw: Horsham vs AFC Totton.

Bath City vs Boreham Wood.

Southend United vs Hampton & RB.

Dorking vs Maidenhead.

Bromley vs Slough Town.

Aveley vs Hungerford Town.

Hereford vs Bognor/South Park.

Dagennham vs Leighton/Peterborough Sports.

Frome Town vs Torquay.

Hythe Town vs Whitehawk.

Barnet vs Maidstone United.

Welling/Taunton vs Brackley.

Ebbsfleet vs Bishop's Stortford.

Weston-super-Mare vs Woking.

Eastleigh vs Aldershot Town.

Oxford City vs Chelmsford City.

Wealdstone vs Billericay Town.

Hendon vs Weymouth.