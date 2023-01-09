Home wins will come, insists Hull City boss Liam Rosenior plus updates on Sinik and Ebiowei

DESPITE seeing his Hull City side eliminated from the FA Cup, Liam Rosenior's own cup was steadfastly half-full - and with good reason.

City's 2-0 reverse to Premier League outfit Fulham in East Yorkshire was not the main significance.

The sight of a group of players going toe to toe with their opponents and looking a team in the truest sense of the word at long last in 2022-23 certainly was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull are now winless in eight matches in all competitions in front of their own supporters.

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior on the touchline in Saturday's FA Cup tie with Fulham. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should they replicate their efforts in future games, that run will end quickly.

Rosenior, whose side welcome Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday - three of their next four Championship games are at home - said: "They (wins) will come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I look at performance massively and we drew with Sunderland and Blackpool when we should have won and I was quite calm because the performance level was there.

"Over the last nine games I have been manager, I am really excited for where we can go this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We lost one goal in the league in the 94th minute, but overall every single performance that the lads are putting in, regardless of the personnel in playing the system I want to play and the identity I want, I am happy with every member of the squad."

Rosenior made eight changes on Saturday, with recent signing Aaron Connolly handed a debut from the bench and fit-again forward Benjamin Tetteh also impressing in his first appearance since early September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turkish international Dogukan Sinik was not involved and he is expected to return to former club Antalyaspor shortly.

Rosenior commented: "He was not selected. He has got a little bit of interest from another club who we are in negotiations with and I will provide updates when I get the news."

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the incoming front, City remain keen on Crystal Palace wingman Malcolm Ebiowei, who was not involved in the Eagles' FA Cup defeat against Southampton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

On whether that increases the prospects of the teenager heading north on loan, the City chief continued: "Who knows? We are interested and Malcolm is a player who I have worked with before, but at the moment there's no clarity or nothing new happening."

Advertisement Hide Ad