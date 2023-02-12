'Hopefully we can gain confidence from our last two games' - Doncaster Rovers on the rise

Luke Molyneux scored twice in three minutes to fire Doncaster to a 2-0 win at Swindon to make it two wins in a week for Danny Schofield’s Rovers.

Molyneux was Doncaster’s main threat throughout and broke the deadlock after 71 minutes when he was allowed space on the right side of the box to slot home at his near post.

Two minutes later Molyneux received a pull back from James Maxwell on the left side of the area and stroked the ball low into the corner with a first-time effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster could have gone ahead when Molyneux latched onto a loose ball after 17 minutes and stood a cross up for Kyle Hurst, but he headed back across goal for Sol Brynn to push the ball clear.

Luke Molyneux scored twice in the win at Swindon Town (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Swindon came close to taking a spectacular lead in first-half stoppage time as Jake Cain whipped a free-kick from the corner of the box that smacked against the crossbar.

Doncaster boss Schofield, whose side beat Tranmere in the week, said: “I felt we controlled a lot of the game although didn’t have a lot of the ball. But I think the ball that Swindon had I think we controlled where we wanted them to put the ball and yeah, that’s down to a collective effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luke Molyneux fully deserved the two goals. I thought it was excellent movement from George Miller in the back of the defender.

“And he took his time and then he played a pass which just told Luke to hit it. We speak about that a lot too, weighted passes for people to arrive and finish things first time. That’s exactly what happened.

“Really, we just need to be consistent with our performances. We speak about belief and togetherness, first and foremost, and trying to win the fundamental things first, to allow us then to play our game of football and we’re just looking for that and consistency and hopefully we can gain a lot of confidence from last two games.”

Swindon Town: Brynn, Hutton, Blake-Tracy, Clayton, Iandolo, Darcy, Kadji (Brennan 84), Cain, Wakeling (Jephcott 78), Austin, Williams (Kanu 84). Unused substitutes: Adeloye, Aguiar, Minturn, Copland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Olowu, Anderson, Nelson, Brown, Lakin (Rowe 65), Close (Barlow 90), Maxwell, Molyneux, Miller (Lavery 82), Hurst. Unused substitutes: Williams, Seaman, T Miller, Oram.