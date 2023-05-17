SCOTT BANKS left the Valley Parade stage to rapturous applause with two minutes to go in normal time in Sunday's first-leg victory over Carlisle United.

It was a special moment for the flying Scot in what was likely to be his swansong in front of the claret and amber home faithful at BD8 following his productive season-long loan from Crystal Palace.

His devout hope is that he won't be saying his club farewells this coming weekend after the second play-off semi-final instalment in Cumbria and that if he does sign off, it will be at the home of football in uplifting and glorious fashion on the last weekend in May.

Banks said: “When I was coming off, the standing ovation was a special moment. I’ve been lucky to have a few moments like that this year and it’s been really enjoyable.

PERFECT FINISH: Bradford City's Scott Banks battles with Carlisle United's Corey Whelan at the University of Bradford Stadium, Bradford. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

“If it is (his Valley Parade swansong), I just want to say a big thank you to the fans. They’ve been amazing with me all year and I can’t thank every one of them enough.

“They’ve made it really easy to perform out there with such a warmth coming from them.

“I’ve said it a few times, it’s about repaying that. I’d love to be able to help us get to Wembley and hopefully we can.”

A tight tie with Carlisle is delicately poised with City holding a slender advantage, thanks to Jamie Walker's strike.

SLIGHT ADVANTAGE: Bradford City's Scott Banks (centre) and Liam Ridehalgh battle for possession against Carlisle United at University of Bradford Stadium on Sunday. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

They now visit a venue in Brunton Park where they have not won at since August 1985. Ending that streak on Saturday would make up for any previous disappointments.

He continued: “It’s going to be a tough game, but it’s not something I’m personally worried about. We showed we can beat them.

“I don’t think they are a better side than us at all, so it’s not something that’s playing on my mind. I’m honestly looking forward to the game and what a feeling it will be if we can get that trip to Wembley.”

Both Banks and compatriot Walker topped the bill for City in the first leg. Scots have certainly served the club well over the years from McNiven to Hendrie and McCole to Mitchell.

City's present-day duo dovetailed well on Sunday for the breakthrough and they also share a bond off the pitch.

Banks commented: "Jamie has been exceptional. For me, playing in Scotland when I was young, (I was) just watching him because he’s been doing it for a number of years.

“I’m just happy that I provided the assist for him. I love playing with him.

“He’s a great guy and has been a real help for me this year in terms of developing my game.

“He looked after me when I first came up here. I was staying in a hotel and he got me round to the house and made sure I was all right.