Bradford City’s average home attendance this season is almost double the next highest average in League Two this term.

The Bantams’ home support is 17,367 on average while Swindon Town have the next biggest home crowd in the fourth tier with 8,811.

Bradford’s biggest crowd of the season so far was in their opening game against Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers which ended 0-0, as over 19,000 watched on at the University of Bradford Stadium.

Last weekend, over 18,000 supporters were in attendance as they were beaten by Northampton Town while their lowest crowds have come in cup competitions this season.

The Bantam’s support is the sixth best when comparing all 48 sides in League One and League Two. Doncaster have the eighth-best average support in League Two with crowds of 6,336 while Harrogate Town’s average attendance is the lowest at 2,015.

We have looked at how Bradford’s home support compares to the sides in League One – with the 13 highest average attendances from the teams in the third and fourth tiers listed below.

