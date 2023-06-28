England’s Rachel Daly says happiness has been a key factor in her form as she prepares for this summer’s World Cup on the back of a superb 2022-23 season.

Following a move from the Houston Dash to Aston Villa last summer shortly after helping England win the Euros, Daly went on to score 30 goals in all competitions for her new club.

That included a haul of 22 in the Women’s Super League which gave her the Golden Boot as Villa achieved a fifth-placed finish, while she also netted five times for her country across the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate-born 31-year-old said: “I’ve had a pretty good year, it’s been a good year for me.

On target: Rachel Daly, second left, scored 22 WSL goals for Aston Villa ahead of this summer's Women's World Cup (Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“I think I can put it down to my happiness, the way Carla (Ward, the Villa boss) has given me freedom at the club to play my own sort of game, the team around me has been brilliant and Sarina (Wiegman, the England manager) again at international level. I’d say it’s probably the best season I’ve had in my career.”

Daly joined Villa having spent a decade playing for teams in the United States, apart from a loan spell in the WSL with West Ham in 2020-21.

She added: “A lot has changed for me personally since the last tournament. Moving home – I’ve been away for 10 years, so I think mentally I’m in a way better place. I needed to be home and playing in this league was something I wanted to do and revisit again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A different position for me in terms of internationally to club level. A lot has changed for me, but I think you can tell that I’m playing with a smile on my face and enjoying my football, so long may that continue.”

Rachel Daly of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Vitality Women's FA Cup match against Manchester City (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Daly, Wiegman’s starting left-back throughout the triumphant Euros campaign but recently used in attack by the Dutchwoman, was listed as a forward when England’s 23-player squad for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which gets under way on July 20, was announced last month.

Regarding positions, Daly said: “That’s Sarina’s decision, and I’ll respect whatever she chooses and I’m ready to play wherever I’m needed.”

Daly said there was a “complete healthy competition” between her and fellow England strikers Alessia Russo and Bethany England, adding: “There’s no ‘I’m the best’, we’re all great friends. The competition is we’re pushing each other and we’ll continue to push each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if she felt the England number nine position was up for grabs, Daly said: “I think every position is. Nothing’s set until July 22 (when England play their opening group game against Haiti in Brisbane).

“But I don’t think anyone is really focusing on that, it’s just, ‘How can we push each other to be the best?’ And whatever Sarina chooses is what she chooses and we all support it.”

Daly was speaking at St George’s Park after England trained in front of the media for the first time in their pre-World Cup camp, which got started on Monday, three weeks after the conclusion of the WSL season.

Daly said: “For me, it’s perfect and I think the girls agreed on that. We’ve had enough time to have a rest and a holiday and completely switch off mentally and physically. I feel like we’re in a great spot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lionesses face Portugal in a warm-up match at Milton Keynes on Saturday before flying to Australia four days later.