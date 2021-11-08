How Chris Wilder's winning record compares to managers of clubs above Middlesbrough in the Championship table

Wilder has been out of work since leaving Sheffield United in March and revealed he had a number of offers to return to management before accepting the Boro job.

His first task at the Riverside will be to help the club climb the Championship table, with Middlesbrough currently 14th as the halfway point of the campaign approaches.

We took a look at the stats to see how Wilder's managerial record stacks up against the 13 managers in charge of the clubs currently above Boro in the table, to give an idea of what the former Blades boss is up against for the remainder of the season.

1. Scott Parker - 40.3% The Bournemouth boss has guided his side to the top of the table with 40 points from 17 games, having previously managed Fulham.

2. Marco Silva - 51.2% The Fulham manager's high career winning percentage is bolstered by a hugely-successful spell in charge at Olympiacos. His win ratio at Fulham is just over 68 per cent, with the club second in the Championship, scoring 44 goals in just 17 games.

3. Valérien Ismaël - 54.9% The West Brom manager has won half of his games in all competitions since taking over at the Baggies this summer, after guiding Barnsley to the play-offs last season.

4. Mark Robins - 39.3% Coventry City are one of the surprise packages of the Championship season, sitting fourth after 17 fixtures. Manager Mark Robins is in his second spell with the club.