FC Halifax Town captain Tom Clarke fronted up and provided that this week in the wake of the Shaymen's poor start to the season - compounded by last weekend's televised thrashing at Aldershot - and admits that things have not been good enough thus far.

A haul of seven points from a possible nine - including wins over Scunthorpe and Gateshead - hinted at a corner being turned.

Events in Hampshire proved it was a false dawn and with tables starting to take shape, Halifax must change the narrative to avoid the campaign turning into one of National League survival and run the risk of last season's excellent play-off campaign becoming a distant memory.

Experienced defender Clarke, whose own angst has been exacerbated by an injury keeping him out of the action, said: "It's a results business at the end of the day and at the minute, we're not picking those results up.

"We need to take it back to the bare bones and look at it ourselves as players and then go out there and do what it takes to get the win, because that is where we are now.

"The fans' feelings are understandable, the lads aren't going out there to get those results, they're working hard.

"Listen, I'm with them day in, day out and we are working hard as players to turn the corner, as are the staff.

"It's early on, we've not had the start we wanted but there are a lot of games to be played.