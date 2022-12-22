Premier League teams face the unprecedented situation of returning from a mid-season World Cup as the season resumes on Boxing Day with the issue of player burnout on the agenda.

Tottenham’s Monday lunchtime game at Brentford comes just eight days after a final in which Spurs duo Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero both featured.

But which teams are expected to be affected the most? And who could see the World Cup break play into their hands?

While Norway’s absence means star striker Erling Haaland goes into Thursday’s League Cup clash with Liverpool on 39 days’ rest, save for a friendly against Girona in which he scored, City led the league with 16 World Cup players combining for 5,180 minutes of action.

At the other end of the scale, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth only had two World Cup players apiece. Saints’ 317 minutes was the lowest tally, accounted for entirely by Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu as fellow defender Armel Bella-Kotchap was unused by Germany.

Newcastle, who are currently flying high in the league, had just five players called up to the World Cup, with them combining for 540 minutes of play and running a total of 56km.

Here, we look at why Manchester City could be set to suffer and Newcastle could benefit from the month off, by comparing how many players were called up to the World Cup, how many minutes they played altogether, and how far the players ran in total.

1. Manchester City - (16 players): 5,180 minutes played, 486 kilometres covered.

2. Tottenham (11): 4,107min, 365km

3. Manchester United (13): 4,029min, 387km

4. Chelsea (12): 3,681min, 331km.