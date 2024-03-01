The versatile 24-year-old's first goal in senior football came in an unusual and bitter rivalry, as did his first league start, and he feels that has taught him to keep a cool head – something he will need when Leeds United are in town for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Kasumu began his career at Milton Keynes Dons, controversially created when renowned underdogs Wimbledon were transported 49 miles north in 2004. It means games against AFC Wimbledon – the phoenix club created from the ashes of the original Plough Lane outfit – have an edge.

"It's is a unique derby," reflects Kasumu, who scored in a 2019 League Cup tie his side won on penalties and made his full league debut against Wimbledon a month later. "That one meant a lot to the fans so it did get stressed to us before the game how important it was to the fans if you weren't aware of that.

"I came through at MK so I knew about the Wimbledon-MK rivalry. When you're playing the fans are cheering even louder than normal and you can feel the tension.

"It is a good game to play in but you need to keep cool in your head as well and not let all that noise affect your game."

There will be plenty of that on Saturday when a much more geographical rivalry plays out its 82nd episode on Sky Sports.

THE BOY DON GOOD: David Kasumu, second from the right, celebrates scoring his first senior goal, for Milton Keynes Dons at the home of bitter rivals Wimbledon in 2019

In the back half of his second season as a Terrier, Kasumu is expected to play in the game for the first time. Leeds were in last season’s Premier League and Kasumu could only watch October’s Elland Road game from the sidelines because of injury.

The reverse fixture is important in its own right with Leeds looking to close the gap on Championship leaders Leicester City to three points ahead of the Foxes' 3pm kick-off at Queens Park Rangers, and Huddersfield aiming to open up a five-point gap to the relegation zone. Add in local rivalries, not to mention the Terriers looking to make amends for the autumn’s 4-1 drubbing, and it promises to be a big deal.

"I feel like it's probably the first fixture fans look at so it's a bit more important for them, it's a game people are paying their hard-earned money to go to and they want to see their team perform," said Kasumu.

"We know that as players and we will give 100 per cent as we do in every game.

HAPPY: David Kasumu is enjoying Huddersfield Town's change of emphasis since the sacking of Darren Moore

"But we look at it as another game to try and get three points."

Fortunately for Kasumu, whose first Town goal came at promotion-chasing Southampton this month, he feels high-profile matches bring the best out of him, as does the emphasis under first caretaker-manager Jon Worthington and now new coach Andre Breitenreiter on a more positive pressing style.

"I feel like the bigger occasions help a player be a bit more pumped for the game, everyone knows what's at stake," he said. "But I feel like every player goes into those games with the mindset that they want to score or do this or that.

"I feel like the way we're playing is more entertaining for the fans and for us as well, winning the ball back and attacking, It suits our strengths, we've got quick players on the wings, we've got quick players in the front line so attacking fast when teams are out of shape has been the best way for us and how we've been scoring our goals. I feel like that's going to continue."

INJURY BOOST: Key defender Michal Helik is close to returning for Huddersfield Town

Both sides have a lot of decisions to make on the fitness of key players but Huddersfield will be able to welcome back Sorba Thomas after the winger missed Saturday's win at Watford – Breitenreiter's first game – to attend the birth of his child.

Thomas has trained all week but others have not been as lucky.

"Jack Rudoni had a swollen ankle from the (Watford) game and was out until Wednesday but since then he's trained so we hope it works for Saturday,” said Breitenreiter.

"Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg) had his first training session of the week on Thursday so now we have to watch if there's a reaction. He had problems with his back but we hope he can play on Saturday.

"Radinio Balker is out because he hasn't trained the whole week but he's made some good steps to be healthy next week so try to have him train on Monday or Tuesday and see if it's possible (for him to face Cardiff City) on Wednesday.

"Michal Helik was out for four weeks and started team training on Monday. On Tuesday he did some more steps. On Thursday he trained the whole session with the team.

"He will maybe be in the squad but we have to decide if it's too early. The same for (Jaheim) Headley.”

Delano Burgzorg cramped up in his first start since Boxing Day but has been passed fit.