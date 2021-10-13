LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 09: The Hull City squad celebrate with the Sky Bet League One trophy following the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on May 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

How Hull City's squad market value has decreased compared to Peterborough United, Blackpool and more

We are almost two months into the 2021/22 Championship campaign and each team has now played 11 games.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 1:30 pm

Over the course of the season, market values of players can change considerably, depending on runs of form, goals, promotion etc.

Similarly, if a team are to struggle or get relegated, their market value can plummet.

We have now witnessed a chunk of Championship fixtures and the start to each side’s campaign has already affected their market value – according to Transfermarkt’s data.

We take a look at how Hull City’s squad market value has changed compared to every other Championship side, and ranked them in order of their league position, as well as each club’s most highly valued player.

1. AFC Bournemouth

Start of season overall squad market value: £103.82m. End of season overall squad market value: £101.75m. Overall percentage change: -2.0%. Most valuable player: David Brooks (estimated market value = £14.4m)

2. West Brom

Start of season overall squad market value: £69.8m. End of season overall squad market value: £72.5m. Overall percentage change: +3.9%. Most valuable player: Grady Diangana (estimated market value = £9m)

3. Coventry City

Start of season overall squad market value: £14.4m. End of season overall squad market value: £14.94m. Overall percentage change: +3.8%. Most valuable player: Gustavo Hamer & Jake Clarke-Salter (estimated market value = £1.8m)

4. Stoke City

Start of season overall squad market value: £41.85m. Current overall squad market value: £52.47m. Overall percentage change: 25.4%. Most valuable player: Abdallah Sima (estimated market value = £9.9m)

