Third-placed MK Dons are in a strong position as they look to sew up a top-six spot but the club will still have ambitions of securing an automatic promotion place.

They sit three points behind Wigan Athletic but have played two games more while they are seven points adrift of league leaders Rotherham United after 38 league fixtures each.

With the regular campaign set to finish at the end of April, we assessed the run-ins for the top eight to see whose has the kindest fixture list in the battle for promotion.

Rotherham United

The Millers picked up a crucial win over Lincoln City on Tuesday night to put some welcome breathing space between themselves and MK Dons in third.

Of their remaining eight games, four are at home and four are away while two fixtures come against sides currently in the top six.

Fixtures remaining: Shrewsbury (H), Sunderland (A), Portsmouth (A), Charlton (H), Ipswich (H), Burton (A), Oxford (H), Gillingham (A).

LEAGUE LEADERS: Rotherham United moved seven points clear of third-placed MK Dons last night. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Wigan Athletic

Wigan's title hopes are in their own hands with the Latics four points behind league leaders Rotherham with two games in hand.

Only one of those fixtures is against a side in the top six. Their final 10 games are an even split as they face five sides in the bottom half and another five currently in the top half.

Fixtures remaining: Morecambe (H), Burton (A), Bolton (H), Accrington (H), Lincoln (A), Cambridge (H), Ipswich (A), Plymouth (H), Portsmouth (A), Shrewsbury (A).

PLAY-OFF AIMS: For Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

MK Dons

MK Dons' next four games are against sides placed 15th or lower in the League One table, which could prove a defining run in their promotion battle.

In their last four outings, MK Dons take on three of the sides involved in the play-off race, putting an even bigger emphasis on their fixtures against sides lower down the table.

Fixtures remaining: Cambridge (A), Crewe (H), Shrewsbury (H), AFC Wimbledon (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Oxford (A), Morecambe (H), Plymouth (A).

Oxford United

Oxford face one of the most difficult runs of the sides involved in the promotion race.

Five of their remaining eight games are against sides in the top nine but they do have two games against sides in relegation zone.

Fixtures remaining: Ipswich (H), Morecambe (A), Plymouth (A), Sunderland (H), Fleetwood (A), MK Dons (H), Rotherham (A), Doncaster (H).

Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth's final four games are more difficult than most as they take on four of the top eight to finish the season. They also still have fourth-placed Oxford to play.

Burton are the lowest placed side Plymouth have left to play, with Albion 14th in the table. The club have only played 37 games, one fewer than the two sides above them and Sunderland below them.

Fixtures remaining: Accrington (H), Cheltenham (H), Ipswich (A), Oxford (H), Burton (A), Wycombe (A), Sunderland (H), Wigan (A), MK Dons (H).

Sunderland

The Black Cats face three of their promotion rivals in the final months of the season.

In their final four games, Sunderland take on three sides placed 15th or lower which will give them hope of wrapping up a play-off spot.

Fixtures remaining: Lincoln (A), Rotherham (H), Gillingham (H), Oxford (A), Shrewsbury (H), Plymouth (A), Cambridge (H), Morecambe (A).

Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls were poised to move into the top six on Tuesday night but a late equaliser from Accrington Stanley left them one point behind sixth-placed Sunderland.

Wednesday have a game in hand over three of the sides between third and sixth. Darren Moore's side have to play two of the teams in the relegation zone while they still have to face third-placed MK Dons and play-off chasing Wycombe.

Fixtures remaining: Gillingham (A), Cheltenham (H), Wimbledon (H), Bolton (A), MK Dons (A), Crewe (H), Wycombe (A), Fleetwood (A), Portsmouth (H).

Wycombe Wanderers

In their next four games, Wycombe play just one side in the top half while facing two of the clubs in the bottom four.

They end their home campaign with games against Plymouth and Wednesday while both of their final away games come against sides in the bottom half.