How many miles Sheffield United fans will travel this season compared to Premier League rivals including Chelsea, Burnley and Fulham
Following a football club can be incredibly exciting – but it can also be a time-consuming and expensive hobby.
Committed fans will follow their clubs across the country, travelling the length and breadth of the country to cheer their side on.
However, some fanbases have to travel further than others, meaning there are added expenses.
Research conducted by Cinch has shown how far each Premier League club will travel this season and how much it is expected to cost them in fuel.
Here are the distances and costs, ranked.
1 / 6