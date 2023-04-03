All Sections
How many points do Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley need to gain automatic promotion? Last 10 seasons analysed - gallery

A look at previous years in League One as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday battle it out for promotion

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:34 BST

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday are both looking to gain promotion to the Championship this season. The Yorkshire pair played each other earlier this month and the Tykes won 4-2.

Michael Duff’s side are currently fourth in the table after their 5-0 win over Morecambe over the weekend. The Owls, on the other hand, remain top of the table but are winless in their last five outings as Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town breath down their neck.

We have taken a look at the last 10 teams to gain promotion from League One and how many points it usually takes to go up (Barnsley have 75 and the Owls have 80 right now)...

Winners: Wigan, 92 points Runners-up: Rotherham, 90 points

Winners: Wigan, 92 points Runners-up: Rotherham, 90 points

Winners: Hull, 89 points Runners-up: Peterborough, 87 points

Winners: Hull, 89 points Runners-up: Peterborough, 87 points

Winners: Coventry, 67 points Runners-up: Rotherham, 62 points (Decided by points-per-game due to Coronavirus)

Winners: Coventry, 67 points Runners-up: Rotherham, 62 points (Decided by points-per-game due to Coronavirus)

Winners: Luton, 94 points Runners-up: Barnsley, 91 points

Winners: Luton, 94 points Runners-up: Barnsley, 91 points

