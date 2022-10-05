How much does Jamie Vardy earn per week and what is his net worth?

Mrs Vardy, 40, lost her high-profile libel claim against Mrs Rooney, 36, in July when Mrs Justice Steyn ruled that Mrs Rooney’s viral social media post accusing Mrs Vardy of leaking her private information to the press was “substantially true”.

In an order made public on Tuesday, the judge ruled that Mrs Vardy should pay 90 per cent of Mrs Rooney’s costs.

Mrs Vardy is married to Sheffield-born Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, who attended numerous days of the trail with her.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Jamie Vardy of Leicester City reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly Match between Preston North End and Leicester City at Deepdale on July 23, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

What is their net worth?

Jamie Vardy has a reported net worth of around £11m. He has played over 340 times for Leicester and won the Premier League and FA Cup with the club.

He previously played for FC Halifax Town. In August, he signed a new two-year contract with the Foxes to keep him at the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Rebekah Vardy’s net worth is approximately £3m.

What is Jamie Vardy’s weekly wage?