How much is England's Jude Bellingham worth as Leeds-born star named most valuable player in the world

Jude Bellingham’s stock on the world stage has only been increased by his performances in Qatar but just how much would the midfielder cost?

The Borussia Dortmund star has been linked with moves to Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City in recent months but any transfer would likely command a high fee. The 19-year-old assisted Jordan Henderson’s opening goal against Senegal on Sunday as part of a remarkable midfield display.

He also scored England’s first goal of the World Cup as he netted in the 6-2 win over Iran. The player came in for praise from all quarters, with his England team-mate Phil Foden saying after the Three Lions’ win over Senegal: “I don’t want to big him up too much because he’s still young, but he’s one of the most gifted players I’ve ever seen.

“I don’t see a weakness in his game, I think he has everything, and I’m sure he is going to be the best midfielder in the world.”

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Jude Bellingham of England celebrates after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate was also full of praise for the player, as he said of Bellingham: “I think the biggest thing is the mentality. Obviously we’ve done a lot of work over the years with young players and young player development.

“And the thing that makes the difference is the mindset, the drive, the desire to learn and improve. And he has all of that.”

With numerous clubs eyeing the youngster’s services we looked at how his value compares to other players from Europe’s top-five leagues.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Erling Haaland – who was born in Leeds while his father, Alfie Haaland, played for Leeds United – has a market value of €170m. In second comes in-form France striker Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland reacts during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 12, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The PSG forward has five goals and two assists in four World Cup appearances and is valued at €160m by Transfermarkt. Then comes Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior (€120m) and Foden (€110m).

