How much Yorkshire’s leading clubs spent on agents’ fees in 2018-19

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN paid out just over £5m in agents and intermediaries’ fees for player transactions in the year from February 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019 - the third lowest figure in the Premier League.

The annual figures, which cover the 2018 summer and 2019 winter windows, show that Premier League clubs spent a combined £261m on agent fees, £50m more than a year before, an increase of nearly 25 per cent.

Figures in the Championship revealed that Middlesbrough spent £2.65m on agents fees, with Leeds United shelving out 2.26m, the seventh and eighth highest figures in the division respectively. Leon Wobschall

Liverpool lead the way for the second year in a row, having paid agents nearly £44m.

Just as in last year’s list, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United complete the top four, with Chelsea spending £27m, City £24m and United £21m.

Overall, English football spent £318m on intermediaries, up £60m on a year ago.

This news comes a day before Premier League clubs are set to meet in London to discuss ways to bring down the amount they spend on middlemen.

Sheffield United paid £1.37m and Sheffield Wednesday’s figure stood at £1.32m, the 12th and 14th highest figures in the division respectively.

Hull City paid out £1.05m, the 17th highest amount in the Championship. Rotherham United comfortably paid out the lowest figure in the second tier, spending just £154,653.

Championship clubs paid out a combined £50m, £8m more than a year ago, with Stoke City shelving out the most on agents, giving more than £7m.

Swansea City also paid out £5.5m, while West Brom’s figure stood at £5.1m.

League One sides spent almost £6m, with Sunderland accounting for half of the total on their own at £2.87m.

Banrsley’s amount of £428,580 was the second highest figure in the division. Bradford City’s figure was £154,410, with Doncaster Rovers paying out £88,753.

Meanwhile, Emiliano Sala’s ill-fated transfer from Nantes to Cardiff has not been included by the FA in the list of Premier League transactions involving agents.

The 28-year-old Argentinian striker became the Premier League club’s record signing on January 19 but then died in a plane crash with his pilot David Ibbotson over the English Channel two days later.

Since then the two clubs have been locked in a bitter dispute over the £15m fee, with the French side demanding payment and Cardiff claiming the deal was not completed.

World governing body FIFA have given the two sides until April 15 to settle the row amicably or it will have to intervene.