How Rotherham's opening day record compares to Fleetwood, Shrewsbury, and Burton

Paul Warne’s men come up against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, and will be aiming to get their promotion hopes off to a positive start with a win.

Last season, the Millers beat Wycombe Wanderers by a single goal in the opening match of their Championship campaign, but how are they likely to get on this time around?

The boffins at Bookmakers.tv have been flicking back through the history books to see how every League One club have fared on their 10 most recent opening day outings, and we’ve compiled a league table showcasing the results.

Will it be a positive return to action in the third tier for Warne’s side, or will it be disappointment at the first hurdle?

Click and scroll through the pages below to read our countdown of all the standings...

1. Plymouth Argyle - 24th Won: 3 Drawn: 1 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -3 Points: 7

2. Burton Albion - 23rd Won: 2 Drawn: 2 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -6 Points: 8

3. Sunderland - 22nd Won: 1 Drawn: 6 Lost: 3 Goal Difference: -3 Points: 9

4. Crewe Alexandra - 21st Won: 2 Drawn: 3 Lost: 5 Goal Difference: -3 Points: 9