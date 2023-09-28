All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

How Sheffield United bounce back from record loss, Leeds United on the up and how far Darren Moore can take Huddersfield Town - FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.
By Phil Harrison
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:29 BST

On this week’s show, The YP’s football writers, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, join host Mark Singleton to survey the latest on the Yorkshire football scene, starting with whether Sheffield United are capable of bouncing back from their record 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.

In the Championship, Leeds United seem to have turned a corner, while Huddersfield embark under a new era under former Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers’ manager, Darren Moore. Rotherham United continue to struggle at the wrong end of the table, while Middlesbrough have started to turn their season around with wins in both the league and the EFL Trophy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:Darren MooreMiddlesbroughSheffield WednesdayYorkshirePremier League