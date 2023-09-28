How Sheffield United bounce back from record loss, Leeds United on the up and how far Darren Moore can take Huddersfield Town - FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, The YP’s football writers, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, join host Mark Singleton to survey the latest on the Yorkshire football scene, starting with whether Sheffield United are capable of bouncing back from their record 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.
In the Championship, Leeds United seem to have turned a corner, while Huddersfield embark under a new era under former Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers’ manager, Darren Moore. Rotherham United continue to struggle at the wrong end of the table, while Middlesbrough have started to turn their season around with wins in both the league and the EFL Trophy.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter
