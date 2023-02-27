Tarique Fosu says his "favourite" game for Rotherham United has set the template for Monday's televised trip to Swansea City.

The Millers travel in good heart on the back of Tuesday's 2-1 Championship win over a Sunderland team who like to get the ball down and play. To say Swansea do too is an understatement.

But according to Fosu it was clever game-management which allowed Rotherham to beat Tony Mowbray's play-off hopefuls. It has set a template for the Liberty Stadium.

The winger, on loan from Brentford, epitomised the balance his side struck, moved into central midfield where he showed his skill but combined it with the work ethic which is a minimum requirement when playing that position – or indeed anywhere – for the Millers.

VERSATILE: Rotherham United's Tarique Fosu moved into central midfield to good effect against Sunderland

"It's about game-management," said the 27-year-old, who has made six appearances for the club since joining in January. "We need to know when to mix it up. Sometimes you go long when we have to, sometimes you get it down and play when you have to. On Tuesday we did both.

"The goals came from being calm on the ball and picking somebody out. Both goals were taken very well.

"It was my favourite game so far. I'm happy, especially as it was in front of the home fans.

"It should give us massive confidence and belief. "

Fosu agreed with Mowbray's post-match assertion that Rotherham enjoy playing against teams who like to have possession. Swansea's 63.9 per cent of possession this season is the highest in the Championship.

"Sunderland tried to play football, they've got good players," said Fosu. "We set our traps and it worked in our favour. We tried to bring the game to them as well. In the last few games, we've done the same.

"We're bringing the game to teams and trying to win.”He enjoyed his new role.

"When I get on the pitch I want to win,” he said. “I'm very passionate. Whatever it takes in the game, I have to do it.

"Everyone works hard. If someone misses a tackle, I know a team-mate is going to be there. It's something I've noticed since coming here: everyone backs each other up. That shows the spirit in the team."

With Grant Hall injuring his hamstring in midweek, Bailey Wright is set to return to the side. He was unable to face the Black Cats as he is on loan from the Wearside club.

Last six games: Swansea City LLWLLD; Rotherham United WLLDDD

Referee: G Ward (Surrey)