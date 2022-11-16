How the Championship table looks for Rotherham United based only on results under Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor believes Rotherham United’s disappointment with a 1-1 draw against Luton Town is an indication of how far his side has come during his tenure.

The Millers boss took charge in South Yorkshire at the beginning of October as he replaced Paul Warne who had joined Derby County in September.

Rotherham head into the Championship break for the World Cup in Qatar with 26 points from their first 21 games. They are three points above the relegation zone and five points adrift of the top six.

Jamie Lindsay volleyed home for United 55 seconds into their final outing this month against Luton but they were pegged back late on by Luke Berry’s equaliser.

Taylor reflected afterwards: “It probably tells you how far we’ve come that we’re disappointed with the draw. We’re getting closer to the side I want us to be, and getting stronger as you can see a few draining in games, but we’ve had a relentless run.

“There are some tired bodies and we need some more strength in depth. I thought we were really positive, put pressure on the ball, scored early, a good goal and then kept the opposition at arms length for the majority of the first half.”

With Taylor now given a mini pre-season before the Millers’ return to action against Bristol City on December 10, we looked at how the Championship table would stand based only on Taylor’s time in charge.

Taylor was appointed as Rotherham boss on October 4, taking charge of his first game the following day in a 1-1 draw against Millwall.

Championship table based on results from October 4 – November 16