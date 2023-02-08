When Michael Carrick arrived at Middlesbrough in the autumn, the club sat 21st in the Championship and faced the prospect of fighting a relegation battle.

However, just 15 games later the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has turned the club into serious play-off contenders with Boro third in the table with 18 league games remaining.

They are 10 points behind Sheffield United in second having won 10 of their 14 Championship outings under Carrick. Meanwhile, another managerial transformation has taken place further south.

Carlos Corberan was named West Brom head coach a day after Carrick’s arrival at Middlesbrough was confirmed. He has since taken the Baggies on a similar trajectory to Carrick at Boro, with West Brom rising from 23rd to 6th.

Such was Corberan’s impact at the Hawthorns, he was attracting interest from Leeds United following their dismissal of Jesse Marsch. On Tuesday night, he signed a new contract at West Brom until the summer of 2027.

With both managers making incredible impacts at their respective clubs, we look at how the Championship looks based solely on results since the pair were appointed. Take a look...

Inspired appointment Middlesbrough have been one of the Championship's form teams since Carrick's arrival - but where would they sit if only games since his appointment counted? We took a look...

24th: Wigan Athletic Points since October 25 - 7

23rd: Blackpool Points since October 25 - 8

22nd: QPR Points since October 25 - 9