How Championship relegation run-ins look for Barnsley compared to Derby County, Reading and Peterborough United

With 20th-placed Hull City 13 points above the relegation zone, it is highly unlikely they or anyone above them will get dragged into a survival fight at this stage.

That leaves Barnsley battling with Reading, Derby County and Peterborough United for 21st place and safety.

The Tykes have pulled off miraculous escapes before and will need another one if they are to secure their Championship status for another season.

Barnsley and Peterborough have played a game fewer than Reading and two fewer than Derby. We took a look at the run-ins of the bottom four to see who faces the tougher tests for the remainder of the campaign.

Reading (29 points)

The Royals face a difficult run in their next three games as they take on sides who all in play-off contention. A crunch clash at Barnsley follows at the beginning of April.

Reading take on five of the bottom half sides in their last seven games, giving them plenty of hope of remaining in 21st.

Fixtures remaining: Nottingham Forest (A), Bournemouth (A), Blackburn (H), Barnsley (A), Stoke (H), Cardiff (H), Sheffield United (A), Swansea (H), Hull (A), West Brom (H), Luton (A).

Derby County (24 points)

After a vital victory over Barnsley last weekend, the Rams take on sides all with hopes of promotion in their next three fixtures.

They still have to play Fulham and QPR and do not face any of the sides immediately around them in their final 10 games.

Fixtures remaining: Bournemouth (A), Blackburn (A), Coventry (H), Preston (H), Swansea (A), Fulham (H), QPR (A), Bristol City (H), Blackpool (A), Cardiff (H).

Barnsley (23 points)

The Tykes have two games remaining against the sides in the relegation battle as they host both Reading and Peterborough before the end of the campaign. Six of their final 12 fixtures come against sides in the bottom half.

They also have seven home games but do face a tough end of the campaign as they travel to Huddersfield and West Brom as well as hosting Blackpool and Preston.

Fixtures remaining: Stoke City (H), Fulham (H), Bristol City (H), Sheffield United (A), Reading (H), Millwall (A), Swansea (A), Peterborough (H), Huddersfield (A), Blackpool (H), Preston (H), West Brom (A).

Peterborough United (21 points)

Seven of The Posh's last 12 games are at home but they will need to start picking up wins having spent much of the campaign in the relegation zone.

Four of their next six games are against sides in the top eight while three tough games follow their trip to Barnsley.