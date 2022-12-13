How will Dimitrios Pelkas' expected three-month absence impact on Hull City's January transfer window plans?

Hull City forward Dimitrios Pelkas is set to be out for three months after picking up a knee injury in their first competitive game for a month.

With Pelkas a key figure for the Tigers since the belated started to his career, the news could have a bearing on what they do in the transfer window or it could give Ozan Turfan the opportunity to kick-start his time in East Yorkshire..

Pelkas injured his knee just four minutes into Sunday's 0-0 draw at Watford after colliding with Hamza Choudhury, and had to be substituted in the first half. His replacement, Greg Docherty, also went off injured.

The Greek international, who can play as a winger or in the hole behind a striker, is on a season-long loan from Fenerbahce, where his contract expires in the summer.

KEY FIGURE: Hull City forward Dimitrios Pelkas

But the injuries which were an unfortunate feature of his time in Turkey delayed the start of his Tigers career until mid-September. Since making his debut at home to Sheffield United, however, has has played every game – starting all but his first two matches and November's 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough.

His 15 appearances have yielded two goals and an assist.

Scans on the 29-year-old's knee suggest it will be another three months before he plays again.

It was expected Hull might look to move Tufan on in January after the Turkish international failed to bring his talent to bear on the Championship.

Tufan has started one of the last eight matches – the game Pelkas did not – and that was under caretaker manager Andy Dawson. He has three goals and no assists in 19 appearances this season, six as substitute.

Tufan is able to play the same positions as Pelkas and although he came off the bench at former club Watford, it was notable it was only to replace Docherty, who seems to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

