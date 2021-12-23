Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan gives updates on Aarons, Hogg, Pipa & Vallejo

Carlos Corberan

The former Newcastle United player has endured an injury-ravaged time since joining Town last January and has made just one appearance this term, coming on as a late substitute in the derby at Barnsley earlier this month.

The 26-year-old made 11 appearances for the Terriers in the second half of last term.

Meanwhile, captain Jonathan Hogg is continuing his positive rehabilitation from a knee injury, while Pipa - yet to feature this season after groin surgery in the summer - is also making good progress.

Midfielder Alex Vallejo is expected to be missing until the Spring after going under the knife to remedy a knee problem.

Corberan, who reports no Covid issues ahead of his side's scheduled Boxing Day home appointment with Blackpool, commented: "He (Aarons) had surgery three days ago and he will be out for some months.

"I can't tell you exactly how long but it'll be a challenge for him to play again this season.

"Hoggy is having the right recovery and is starting to do some training with the medical staff. We'll see if we can add him to the group next week - if not, then in two weeks.

"With Vallejo it's different. We can't see him in the next ten weeks."