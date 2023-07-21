Huddersfield set to land ex-PNE & Blackpool keeper, Hull target Brighton man after Vinagre move

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are poised to complete the signing of former Preston and Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

The Terriers are on the look-out for a senior back-up keeper to support Lee Nicholls and have targeted a move for the 32-year-old Welshman, who underwent a medical on Thursday.

Maxwell, who started his career at Wrexham, left Blackpool at the end of last season. He made 28 Championship appearances for the Seasiders last term.

Town saw Tomas Vaclik depart at the end of 2022-23 after his short-term deal ended, while rookie custodian Nicholas Bilopakic has been linked with a loan move to Peterborough United.

Huddersfield Town target Chris Maxwell left Blackpool following the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Hull City have completed the loan signing of ex-Wolves and Everton left-back Ruben Vinagre and are also proceeding in their quest to add Aaron Connolly to their squad.

The Irish striker spent the second half of last season on loan with the Tigers, having previously played in Yorkshire at Middlesbrough.

Vinagre, 24, spent last season on loan at Everton from Sporting Lisbon, but only made two Premier League appearances . He had earlier joined Wolves in 2017, initially on loan.

Tigers chief Liam Rosenior said: “Rúben has been our first target at left-back for a long time now. He’s got unbelievable pedigree, won promotion at this level and played numerous games in the Premier League.