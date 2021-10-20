Huddersfield Town 0 Birmingham City 0 - player ratings

Town hit the woodwork twice through Fraizer Campbell but had to settle for a point. Here is how their players rated.
Lee Nicholls - a combination of Huddersfield's defending and Birmingham's attacking meant the goalkeeper had a quiet night at home 6
Matty Pearson - did his job well on the right of the back three 6
Tom Lees - excellent, as he so often has been in Town colours 7
Levi Colwill - will be suspended on the weekend after his fifth booking 5
Sorba Thomas - not at his best and got wound up by the awful referee 6
Jonathan Hogg - Huddersfield could have done with more quality on the ball than Hogg was able to provide 6
Lewis O'Brien - another warrior's performance from the midfielder 7
Harry Toffolo - got forward enthusiastically but not always able to deliver 6
Danel Sinani - the talent is there but he is struggling to impose himself on games 6
Duane Holmes - always looked the most likely player to magic up a goal 8
Danny Ward - a hard-working performance was inches away from being rewarded in the first half. Less prominent in the second 7
Substitutes:
Josh Koroma (for Sinani, 72) - unable to lead his team to victory 5
Fraizer Campbell (for Ward, 76) - had a real impact but no luck, hitting the woodwork twice 7
Ollie Turton (for Holmes, 87) - N/A
Not used: Ruffels, High, Sarr, Bilokapic.