It will end in relegation unless something stupendous happens.

It is incredible to think that this game was goalless after 73 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Substitute Jamal Lowe’s 73rd-minute strike was the precursor to a finish to the game which had to be seen to be believed.

Huddersfield Town substitute Danny Ward strikes the post against Swansea City. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Huddersfield simply went to pieces.

Ronald made it 2-0 after 85 minutes and two more arrived in stoppage through through two other replacements in ex-Rotherham United striker Jerry Yates and Liam Walsh.

Town collapsed and were broken.

Low moments aplenty. Lowe took the honours eight minutes after coming on for Swansea, but what preceded it and what came after it was far more excruciating. Take your pick.

Before the Lowe goal, a huge moment in the context of the game was fluffed by Delano Burgzorg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He blocked a backpass after getting in front of Carl Rushworth.

With the Swans keeper stranded out of goal, all he had to do was spot two team-mates much better placed. He didn’t and was booed when he came off a few minutes later.

After Lowe’s goal, came another low blow when a fine drive from Danny Ward unluckily shuddered the inside of the post.

A difficult afternoon then got a whole lot worse when Swansea scored the softest of second goals, finished by Ronald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the clock ticked, Huddersfield imploded and it got worse. Much worse.

Town’s beaten players clapped their fans at the end. There were jeers and some chants of ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt.’

Stadium announcer Paul Ramsden did his best to rev up home fans before kick-off, while displaying a nice touch to congratulate the Terriers’ neighbours FC Halifax Town ahead of kick-off for reaching the play-offs.

After a fine start for the Town’s of West Yorkshire on a huge day in their campaign, the onus was on Huddersfield to help themselves. They didn’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the event, they did not make too much of an impression on the Swansea goal in the first half in which the two best chances comfortably went to the visitors, who looked nothing like the stereotypical mid-table side who are ‘on the beach’ with little to play for.

In the opening stanza and the final quarter of the half, Swansea displayed signs of the passing elan which has been their signature over several years.

They went very close to making the breakthrough on 27 minutes with Lee Nicholls called into action to make an excellent save.

Ronald, who posed issues down the right flank and was lively, wriggled away and found Jay Fulton, whose angled low drive was destined for the far corner, only for Nicholls to make a fine finger save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea’s second major opportunity arrived close to the break and really should have been converted.

Josh Tymon’s centre from the left sailed over Tom Lees and found Liam Cullen, whose header flew wide, very relievingly from a Town perspective.

In fairness, Town - unchanged for the first time since August - did show sporadic signs of threat on the counter.

Their main attacking players of Sorba Thomas, Burgzorg and Josh Koroma expended plenty of energy and were clearly up for it, without providing the sting in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their best moment came relatively early on when a super incisive pass from Rudoni took out Josh Key and found Koroma.

For a split-second, Burgzorg was waiting if Koroma saw him quickly enough. He didn’t and instead elected to cut inside before dragging a shot wide.

A close shave for Swansea then arrived from an inswinging Thomas corner from the right. Rudoni glanced the header across goal, but no-one in blue and white had gambled at the far post and the chance went.

At the start of a key second period, the onus was on Town to give the home crowd some red meat to eat into. But the early noise came from the visiting contingent from Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swans went close for a third time when Cabango’s smartly-taken free-kick caught Town napping and found Cullen. He cut inside and saw his curler just the outside of the post in another scare for the hosts. Scares which were stacking up.

Town were waiting for a moment. A huge one arrived and it was frustratingly, maddeningly, wasted.

Burgzorg won marks for endeavour after spotting a short backpass from Cabango and beating Carl Rushworth to the goal.

With the Swans keeper stranded out of goal and with Koroma or Rudoni waiting to be played in, Burgzorg showed a distinct lack of game intelligence by going for glory and getting crowded out and seeing his effort blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after, he was replaced following a triple substitution by Andre Breitenreiter and was booed following his exit from the fray.

Emotions were starting to run high among home followers, with the agitation level being obvious following a damning moment for Burgzorg.

It got worse when Thomas did well down the right. His low centre found Koroma in front of goal and he ballooned his effort over. It’s the sort of chance that all struggling sides crave and Town had just squandered two.

The vat of salt arrived when Swansea struck through a low drive from Lowe, with Pearson not getting tight enough to the substitute, although the finish was deadly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, David Kasumu and then Rhys Healey couldn’t cash in following a loose pass from Rushworth. More angst and more to come when a terrific Danny Ward drive shuddered against the inside of the far post and obstinately refused to go in.

The goals went in at the other end.

Rushworth’s goal kick picked out Tymon in splendid isolation with Pearson AWOL. He found Ronald for a tap-in.

Key then slipped in Azeem Abdulai, whose cross was buried by Yates.

Lees then went off injured and there was still time for Walsh to score a fourth with a brilliant curler. He almost added a fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Lees (Jackson 88), Spencer (Headley 60), Kasumu, Matos (Healey 61); Thomas, Rudoni, Koroma, Burgzorg (Ward 60). Unused substitutes: Maxwell, Radulovic, Edwards, Turton, Wiles.

Swansea City: Rushworth; Key, Cabango, Darling, Tymon; Fulton (Walsh 65), Grimes; Ronald (Abdulai 87), Cooper (Lowe 65), Paterson (Patino 73); Cullen (Yates 65). Unused substitutes: Fisher, Kukharevych, Wood, Humphreys.