Huddersfield Town’s 0-0 draw with Watford was not exactly one for the history books.

In a meeting between two bottom-half sides, it was hardly surprising fans were not treated to much attacking exuberance.

Huddersfield boss Darren Moore also had a depleted player pool to pick from, with 11 senior figures unavailable.

Watford’s firepower looked superior on paper but there was little evidence of a gulf in quality on the pitch.

6ft 9in forward Kyle Hudlin led the line for Huddersfield and it became evident early on there was a strong desire to get the ball into him.

A neat-link up between Hudlin and Ben Wiles allowed the latter to shoot but the effort lacked power.

Genuine opportunities were at a premium early on and both sides shot themselves in the foot with poor passes in the final third.

As the half-time whistle approached, it was the Terriers showing signs of life in the opposition half.

The best opportunity of a tepid first-half fell to Ben Jackson, who had been picked out with a stunning pass by Ben Wiles.

A low drive from Jackson drew a save from Daniel Bachmann, a rare bit of activity for the Austrian before the break.

Jackson then turned provider to tee up Sorba Thomas, who saw a shot held fairly comfortably by Bachmann.

Huddersfield stopper Lee Nicholls had not been a busy man but was called into action to beat away a serving shot from Edo Kayembe. He pushed the ball into danger but Matty Pearson was on hand to sweep up.

The second-half followed a similar pattern, as early inactivity gave way to some much-needed urgency later on.

Hudlin drew his fair share of fouls throughout the afternoon but there was an occasion he was unhappy to win one. The towering frontman was felled seconds before Thomas raced beyond the Watford defence, meaning the Terriers were incensed when the whistle blew.

Anger would have been heightened had Jamal Lewis converted his close-range shot at the other end minutes later, but Nicholls held.