Both sides were battered by wind and rain as they locked horns in a game that lacked cutting edge in the final third. Delano Burgzorg gave the Terriers a first-half lead against the run of play but his opener was cancelled out by Tommy Conway after the interval.

It was the Robins who had lion’s share of opportunities as they capitalised upon the lack of pace in Huddersfield’s back three. However, the absence of a clinical edge cost Liam Manning’s men and ensured the spoils were shared.

Huddersfield’s defence was breached twice within the opening three minutes and Chris Maxwell was forced into making two early stops. The hosts appeared happy for Bristol City to keep the ball in unthreatening areas but were too slow to engage when the visitors started to advance.

Darren Moore’s defence was continually played through with relative ease in the early stages, as Bristol City committed bodies to increasingly dangerous moves. Two defence-splitting passes found Mark Sykes but his crosses evaded onrushing Robins attackers.

Huddersfield’s first chance was a bizarre one created by Danny Ward’s dogged pressing, as he closed down Max O’Leary between the sticks and got a head to the goalkeeper’s lofted pass. The ball was sent wide but not by a large margin.

Huddersfield had spent much of the game camped in their own half, looking vulnerable to slick attacking moves. However, it was the hosts who broke the deadlock on the 24-minute mark.

David Kasumu intercepted deep in the Terriers half before driving forward at pace, shrugging off his challenger. He fed Burgzorg, who steadied himself before slotting home to fire the hosts ahead.

Despite being ahead, Huddersfield’s shakiness at the back continued to be laid bare. Conway ran on to a through ball before twisting and turning, but could only find the side-netting.

It appeared only a matter of time before Huddersfield’s susceptibility to being undone by through balls was punished and it eventually was. Many fans were still making their way back to their seats for the second-half when Bristol City drew level. Andreas Weimann darted in behind and was found by an inch-perfect Rob Dickie pass, allowing him to square for Conway to finish.

Huddersfield were then given another reason to feel aggrieved when the referee ignored their appeals for a penalty. The Terriers were insistent the ball had struck the hand of George Tanner in the box but protests were dismissed.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium as the second-half progressed and speculative shots were all either side could muster for lengthy spells. Jason Knight found space in the box with a sharp turn but Maxwell tipped the shot round the post.