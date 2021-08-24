Huddersfield Town 1 Everton 2 - player ratings

It was a performance Town could take real pride in despite coming out on the wrong side of a 2-1 result, as reflected in the marks for their players.

Lee Nicholls - continues to inspire confidence in goal 7

Matty Pearson - no fault of his that his "goal" was disallowed 7

GOALSCORER: Tom Lees celebrates his first goal for Huddersfield Town

Tom Lees - his bullet of a header drew the teams level 7

Naby Sarr - a reckless booking in the second half was his only blot 6

Sorba Thomas - switched from left wing-back to right, he again looked a really good player 8

Alex Vallejo - gave the midfield solidity 6

Scott High - a poor backpass early on but he put it behind him to produce a very good performance 7

Harry Toffolo - great to have him fit again 6

Danel Sinani - showed some nice creativity playing as an inside-right 7

Duane Holmes - some nice touches playing off the front 7

Fraizer Campbell - might not score the goals you would like from a centre-forward, but always contributes 7.

Substitutes:

Ollie Turton (for Lees, 69) - came on as Huddersfield switched to a back four, freeing up Thomas 5

Lewis O'Brien (for Sinani, 69) - involved in a counter-attack which almost put Town in front 6.