ON THE previous visit from an upwardly-mobile East Anglian side to the John Smith’s Stadium last month, Huddersfield Town took a painful beating.

That came on August 26, when Norwich City spanked the hosts 4-0.

The Terriers have come a fair way since in an unbeaten five-game September which has provided plenty of succour and hope for the future.

Darren Moore had seen teams he had managed score meaningful late goals in his last two fixtures in the dug-out - for Huddersfield at Coventry in his debut game on Monday and for Sheffield Wednesday on an incredible play-off night against Peterborough.

Huddersfield Town's Delano Burgzorg celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

Here, by contrast, his side coped a blow in the solar plexus towards the end of his first home game in charge to prevent Huddersfield from inflicting a first away league defeat upon a fine Ipswich side since January 21.

Brandon Williams’s 87th-minute strike cancelled out an opener on 61 minutes from Delano Burgzorg.

Disappointment for Town, but also plenty to savour. This was a super game which ebbed and flowed and ended all-square and reflected well upon both.

Spoils were shared although Huddersfield were entitled to feel that they were worthy of more if it wasn’t for the herocis of visiting keeper Vaclav Hladky, who made some stunning saves, including an incredible second-half block to thwart Jack Rudoni.

Yet Ipswich’s response late on was strong as befitting a side chasing a seventh straight win in all competitions and running hot.

With Leicester not in action until tomorrow, they moved to the Championship

Handed a warm welcome by Town supporters ahead of kick-off, Moore will have been further enthused by what he saw in a first half which painted his side in a pretty positive light.

In fairness, Ipswich had their moments as well, but it was a half in which the Terriers presented the better threat, forcing Hladky into significant work on three occasions.

That said, the Terriers were fortunate not to concede a penalty late in the half when Omari Hutchinson got on the wrong side of Sorba Thomas and appeared to be shoved over by the home player.

It prompted a brief melee following a tangle of legs between both players. Thomas needlessly attempted to drag up the Ipswich winger with Wes Burns then getting involved when he had no cause to when he pushed his Huddersfield rival.

Both players were cautioned - but there was no spot-kick for Ipswich.

That said, a first-half deficit would have been undeniably hard on the Terriers, who brought plenty to the table.

Josh Koroma and Burgzorg posed issues for Ipswich’s harassed backline - as did George Hirst at the other end in fairness. But it was a half that Huddersfield certainly won on points at the interval, with Ipswich relieved for the presence of Hladky.

He first came to the fore after nice interplay between Koroma and Ben Wiles, with the former’s fierce low swerving shot blocked by the Ipswich custodian, with the ball spinning up and landing on the roof of the net and not inside.

Hladky was called into action soon after. Huddersfield undressed Ipswich down their right, with Rudoni’s low cross flashing across the face of goal and just evading the stretching Burgzorg.

The ball found its way back to Koroma, whose strike was beaten away by Hladky.

Koroma then fired a scorching low drive inches wide, while Hladky did well to get a finger-tip to a daisy-cutter from Burgzorg just before the interval.

Ipswich - who mixed up play well and had confidence about their play going forward - had a few dangerous moments as well.

Hirst - who gave Michal Helik problems early on - planted an early header straight at Lee Nicholls, while Conor Chaplin’s first-timer was held by the Terriers’ number one deep in the first period.

Town - who made two changes with Yuta Nakayama switching to wing-back and Josh Ruffels and Thomas coming in for Ben Jackson and Jaheim Headley - were forceful once again on the resumption, while referee Geoff Etringham was also a busy official.

He cautioned Hutchinson after a forward’s challenge which caught Nakayama and the name of Leif Davis was soon entered into his notebook after a tug at the shirt of Koroma, as he surged forward on the break.

At the other end, Hirst’s deflected shot flew into the side-netting as the action continued to be compelling, even accounting for the lack of a breakthrough.

The personal battle between Hladky and Koroma also continued to be absorbing, with the former again showing his prowess to thwart the Town striker, keeping out his well-struck curler.

Hladky was powerless to keep out a strike from Koroma’s strike partner just after the hour mark.

Slotted in down the left by Nakayama, Burgzorg was handed far too much space and cut inside Lee Evans before seeing his rasping low shot beat Hladky at his near post for a deserved breakthrough for the hosts on the balance of play.

Ipswich rang the changes in their quest to get back into proceedings. It was a bit hairy at ties for Town, who had a let-off with Freddie Ladapo fails to convert the loose ball after a deflected shot from fellow replacement Dane Scarlett found its way to him in front of goal.

In keeping with an excellent game, there was more to come at both ends, with Hladky again performing wonders to keep out Rudoni’s point-blank effort at his near post before play switched to the Huddersfield goal with Nicholls showing splendid reactions to keep out a goalbound effort from Ladapo who diverted Hutchinson’s shot towards goal.

Ipswich, whose replacements made a difference, were not to be denied and found a way, as sides boasting fine runs of form often do.

Hutchinson’s cross from the right was sent back across goal by Davis, with the aid of a deflection off Ladapo and Williams followed up to level.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Ruffels; Thomas (Lees 90+2), Hogg (Edmonds-Green 72), Wiles, Rudoni, Nakayama (Jackson 72); Burgzorg (Harratt 90+2), Koroma (Hudlin 72). Unused substitutes: Maxwell, Diarra, Headley, Edwards.

Ipswich Town: Hladky; Clarke (Williams 45), Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Evans (Taylor 65), Luongo; Burns (Scarlett 75), Chaplin (Harness 75), Hutchinson; Hirst (Ladapo 75). Unused substitutes: Slicker, Ball, Jackson, Donacien.