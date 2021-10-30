Huddersfield Town 1 Millwall 0 - player ratings

It was a performance littered with good individual performances, as demonstrated below.
Matty Pearson - terrific performance from the defender with an excellent tackle on Tom Bradshaw and a shot saved 7
Tom Lees - solid performance in the heart of the defence - he is such a calming influence 7
Levi Colwill - good distribution from the back 6
Sorba Thomas - took on his man well and got some good crosses in, including the corner for the goal, but his shooting was wayward 7
Jonathan Hogg - the winning goal was fair reward for his combative performance 8
Lewis O'Brien - outstanding in midfield, especially when he regularly got between the lines in the first half 8
Harry Toffolo - involved in the goal and a crucial late intervention 7
Danel Sinani - produced some lovely touches without reward 7
Duane Holmes - dropped deep at times to good effect 7
Danny Ward - led the line really well at times despite sometimes being a bit isolated 7
Substitutes:
Josh Koroma (for Sinani, 74) - dithered over a late chance and got a booking 5
Ollie Turton (for Colwill, 78) - did well on his usual substitute appearance 6
Fraizer Campbell (for Holmes, 78) - came on to lead the line 5
Not used: Aarons, High, Sarr, Bilokapic.