On the 50th day of his Terriers tenure, there was the hugely relieving milestone of his first home win at the helm.

It was a scrappy afternoon, but ugly was beautiful with substitute Rhys Healey providing the kiss of life to Town’s campaign. Breitenreiter was in the thick of the celebrations. This was what he craved.

It looked like being death by draws again – for the umpeenth time - but the January arrival brought the house down when he nodded in the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage-time after Matty Pearson’s initial header was parried by Matija Sarkic from Sorba Thomas’s corner.

Huddersfield Town players and staff, including head coach Andre Breitenreiter, celebrate their late winner versus Millwall. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Town’s difficulties in front of goal were clear to see once again for the most part. A glorious moment would save them in a game which, psychologically at least, they surely had to win and did. Just. It didn’t matter how, but they did.

The bonus being that Millwall, who looked like getting the draw they came for and were very negative on the restart, are now dragged back into the survival fight after a third straight loss at Huddersfield and fourth reverse in Yorkshire so far in 2024.

Amid an annoying and persistent wind, passing on-the-deck football was at a premium, but during the pockets of goalmouth incident - and not just from set-plays either - there was some hope for those in blue and white in the first period.

For Town, the interval scoreline was another frustration, for sure. But as the half progressed, they had their moments at least.

Two arrived at the feet of Josh Koroma. But scoring goals is not straightforward in these parts.

Just after the half-hour mark, Delano Burgzorg did well to find Koroma in space on the left. He had a chance to get a clean goalbound shot away with his left foot. He waited for a split second and checked. His attempt with his right foot was blocked in the nick of time by Japhet Tanganga.

It was important defending from the Millwall man and another contribution from team-mate Ryan Leonard was even more impressive and key ahead of the break.

Again Burgzorg and Koroma were the central characters.

The former saw a low shot parried by Sarkic after he was played in nicely. The ball looked inviting for Koroma to bury the rebound at the far post, but Leonard made a fantastic last-ditch block.

He hurt himself in the process, but had the consolation of knowing that he saved his team a certain goal in this six-pointer.

Town - who matched Millwall in a 4-4-2 formation in an attacking line-up which featured Koroma, Burgzorg and Bojan Radulovic together - knocked on the door on a couple of other occasions.

After Koroma’s first beefy chance was blocked, the resultant corner from Sorba Thomas found Radulovic in the six-yard box, with his effort veering just wide in a crowded box.

Koroma also hit a curling strike clean as a whistle. It flew just over and drew applause from Breitenreiter. Close, but not close enough.

Earlier on, Burgzorg tested Sarkic with a daisycutter.

At the other end, Millwall threatened at times, with Ryan Longman - on loan from Hull City - posing some issues for the returning Ben Jackson, who looked rusty on his first-team return and also cop a first-half booking for bundling over George Saville.

Millwall’s best chance saw former Town target Zian Flemming and Longman work it nicely to set up ex-Tigers player George Honeyman, who fortunately headed wide from close range after steaming into the box and seeming to be put off by the presence of Michael Obafemi with the pair going for the same ball.

The Lions’ other dangerous moment came when a corner from the right was not cleared and a spectacular overhead shot from Obafemi took an important deflection off David Kasumu. From the resultant flag-kick from the other flank, visiting captain Jake Cooper headed over from close range from just his sort of range usually.

Town - whose substitutes included Ollie Turton, a welcome sight after a hellish time with injury - edged the first half, but they oh-so-needed a goal.

An interval change was a sensible one with Jaheim Headley replacing Jackson in a second half which carried plenty of importance in the seasons of both these sides.

An opening goal had the potential to also be huge in the context of 2023-24 for both as well.

It so nearly came for Town.

Burgzorg slipped in Radulovic, whose cut-back was deflected by Leonard towards Koroma at the back post. His improvised flick crept just wide.

Town looked the most likely, but the conversion rate continued to infuriate.

Kasumu, handed extra responsibility in the absence of Jonathan Hogg and Jack Rudoni, fired over from a decent position.

Millwall were quieter, but with the caveat that a draw suited them more. They could afford to be patient.

An indication of the tension then saw Thomas get involved in a bit of argy-bargy with Mitchell, which ended in both being cautioned. Some ‘afters’ saw Brodie Spencer and Jake Cooper get involved and receive a talking-to from referee James Linington.

Breitenreiter rolled the dice and Healey and Ward would arrive, with Burgzorg moving out wide. A home goal wouldn’t arrive.

By contrast, Millwall’s substitutions were rather more conservative, understandably.

More Town changes arrived, but the sense of angst grew from home supporters.

The frustration would continue. Breitenreiter tried everything.

A lovely sweeping pass from Ben Wiles picked out Thomas in space on the left. His dangerous cross found Healey, whose glancing header flew just wide. He booted the post in frustration and spoke for most of those present at the John Smith’s Stadium. He would find succour.

Burgzorg’s drilled shot was then grasped by Sarkic.

It just wouldn’t go in. And then it did.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Spencer (Edwards 82), Pearson, Helik, Jackson (Headley 45); Thomas, Kasumu, Matos (Wiles 82), Koroma (Ward 70); Burgzorg, Radulovic (Healey 62). Unused substitutes: Maxwell, Turton, Jones, Iorpenda.

Millwall: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga (Esse 90+3), Cooper, McNamara (Mayor 90+6); Longman (Hutchinson 90+3), Mitchell (De Norre 68), Saville; Honeyman; Fleming, Obafemi (Norton-Cuffy 68). Unused substitutes: Bialkowski, Campbell, Emakhu, Harding.

Attendance: 18,579 (492 Millwall supporters).