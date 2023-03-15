Huddersfield Town 1 Norwich City 1: Spirited Terriers spoil David Wagner's return

AHEAD of the sentimental return of a Huddersfield Town icon in David Wagner to the John Smith’s Stadium, wistful Terriers supporters were entitled to indulge in the feeling that the old songs are the best.

His joyous ‘Terrier Spirit’ and ‘No Limits’ era provided a medley of magic moments that no-one in this part of West Yorkshire will ever forget, not least Wagner. An ‘extraordinary journey’ he called it this week.

Given recent grim events, it all seems much longer ago than it actually was.

The current ceiling to Huddersfield’s on-pitch ambition in 2022-23 is finishing fourth from bottom in the second tier.

Terriers forward Martyn Waghorn lobs Canaries keeper Angus Gunn to score an equaliser. Picture: Tony Johnson. 15 March 2023.

Off it, wider fears circulate regarding the future of the club, amid takeover talk and rumours of administration. The club are also operating under a transfer embargo after filing their accounts late.

There had been hope, upon his arrival, that Neil Warnock could prove the oldest swinger in town and nostalgically rewind the clock to some happier times under him.

The extent of this latest act of relegation escapology looks likely to be beyond even him amid dark clouds at Huddersfield, who wore a changed charity kit of yellow and red kit.

Speaking about a Warnock team, Wagner said there would be ‘no surprises’ beforehand. This result, which certainly did not look likely at the break, constituted a surprise at least.

It was a welcome one for Town, who cancelled out Gabriel Sara's 26th-minute opener when Martyn Waghorn latched onto Josh Koroma's pass midway through the second period and saw his lob strike the post before hitting Grant Hanley and going in.

When you have not scored in not far shy of eight hours, luck comes in handy.

A draw is not much good for either side, in truth, in their contrasting pursuits. Yet in a time of slim pickings, it was at least something for Town, who showed the heart, desire and spirit associated with a Warnock side after chasing shadows in the first half.

Wagner, who left the pitch after clapping the Huddersfield fans who used to adore him, had more concerns. The jeers which arrived for Town at the interval were exchanged for a few grumbles among the visiting fans at the final whistle.

A difficult second-half for Norwich ended in Marquinhos being dismissed for a late elbow on Josh Ruffels.

It made a change for Huddersfield at least and they aren't now propping up the table.

Wagner, accompanied by two assistants also with Town connections in Christoph Buhler and Andy Hughes, saw Norwich enjoy a surfeit of the ball in the first half, while the hosts’ tactics were more reminiscent of an away side as they tried to hang in.

The Canaries’ speed of thought and movement and poise contrasted markedly with the hosts’ lack of belief, with Kenny McLean doing a good job of running the game for fair spells.

Huddersfield had no option but to hang in and wait for something to drop. In a pure footballing match, they had no chance and knew it.

A couple of moments did transpire, but little else. The majority of play went towards their goal.

They conceded just once, which given City’s possession count of 68 per cent, was not to be sniffed at.

Norwich’s opener was slick. Fittingly, McLean - who fired an early chance wide - was at the heart of it.

He supplied Adam Idah down the left and his centre to the far post was steered home confidently by Sara. It was an opener which had certainly been coming.

Going forward, Town, given their goal famine, had a confidence issue. That was shown in the initial offerings when Jack Rudoni - awaiting his first Terriers goal - did the hard work by flicking the ball over Hanley.

Briefly clear on goal in a central position, he dallied and the chance went.

Town’s other moment of note saw Ben Jackson’s shot deflected wide.

The only concerning issue in a comfortable half for Wagner was the sight of Ben Gibson - who tested Vaclik with a long-range drive - and Idah both succumbing to injury.

On the restart, a good free-kick position saw Waghorn shoot tamely over as most of those watching were no doubt waiting for Norwich to piece together something more telling towards their contingent of noisy supporters.

It did not happen and the Terriers took solace, at least and their punters were kept interested and were then on their feet with the leveller.

It stunned Norwich into belated life. Christos Tzolis went close to a Norwich winner, while Town pushed at the other end. Animation at least.

Huddersfield Town: Vaclik; Edmonds-Green, Lees, Helik, Ruffels; Koroma (Kasumu ), Hogg, Rudoni, Jackson; Ward (Diarra 83); Waghorn (Simpson 83). Substitutes unused: Bilokapic, Pearson, Rhodes, Hungbo.

Norwich City: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson (Omobamidele 34), Giannoulis (McCallum 76); McLean; Idah (Pukki 42), Sorensen (Gibbs 76), Sara, Marquinhos; Sargent (Tzolis 77). Substitutes unused: Krul, Nunez.