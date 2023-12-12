AFTER criticism of his side’s tactics many moons ago, then Stoke City manager Alan Durban famously opined: ‘If you want entertainment, go and watch a bunch of clowns’.

As opposed to the circus, pantomime season traditionally provides a distraction or two at this time of year. But in the football world, the games come thick and fast in this country and managers know it’s about points first and not style - in that order. Merriment is a bonus.

Sadly, there was little amusement and performance either – let alone points - as Huddersfield Town’s troubled season took another turn for the worse on another difficult home occasion for Darren Moore, who showed signs of agitation throughout as he attempted to cajole his team from the sidelines.

Moore came into the game with just two wins to his name from 13 matches in charge and his side - fresh from an unconvincing home display against Bristol City - were booed off by sections of home fans among a sparse crowd at the interval and again at full-time.

His reign has yet to take off and the January transfer window is starting to look seminal for lowly Town in terms of their season’s direction of travel.

Opponents Preston - with their express start to the season in danger of fading - had identical statistics in their past 13 matches beforehand, but had the wherewithal to do something about it.

An early Alan Browne header put them on their way to a relieving evening. Will Keane added a second on 39 minutes in a first period when Town were pretty much outclassed.

Despite Danny Ward’s goal early in the second half raising a touch of much-needed hope for the hosts, the tide soon turned again.

In keeping with Town’s injury-hit campaign, Matty Pearson - who had set up Ward’s goal - signalled to the bench that he couldn’t continue with an injury problem.

Soon after, Ben Whiteman wrapped it up for North End and that was that.

It was a milestone night for Josh Austerfield, handed his first home league start for Town, while Sorba Thomas made his expected return from suspension to the starting line-up, with Jaheim Headley and Ben Wiles dropping to the bench.

After a first clean sheet in 15 matches in a defensively-orientated line-up at Norwich City on Saturday, Preston manager Ryan Lowe decided to be more proactive with former Town midfielder Duane Holmes and Keane restored to the starting line-up and the moves bore fruit from the off.

North End’s goal may have arrived after just three minutes as the Lancastrians ended a drought in front of goal lasting over five hours. The worrying thing from a Town perspective was that it had been coming.

Town looked nervy from the off in front of a thin crowd and the likes of Liam Millar, Holmes and Browne soon made hay.

A sign of things to come arrived when Millar’s centre was headed back into the box by Keane. Tom Lees cleared the ball, but Browne was quick to seize on it, with his scuffed volley creeping just wide.

Moments after, Browne went down in the box under pressure from Michal Helik, with appeals for a penalty from the North End supporters being ignored but those in the away end were soon on their feet.

Brad Potts found Holmes, given too much space on the right to deliver a cross which was met well by Browne, whose looping header was too much for former Preston keeper Chris Maxwell.

Town’s first moment of threat saw Delano Burgzorg run at Liam Lindsay before unleashing a powerful shot which was blocked by Freddie Woodman.

Play switched to the other end, with a second shout for a penalty being rebuffed when Ched Evans went down after a challenge from behind from Lees with the move ending with Ben Whiteman seeing his shot deflected wide.

Town’s second incursion in a half which was otherwise governed by Preston then summed up their issues at present.

Josh Koroma broke and benefited from a couple of ricochets. In the clear, he delayed and Whiteman made a saving tackle.

The angst was increasingly apparent in the technical area and things got worse, unfortunately.

The impressive Millar was again not dealt with and slipped in Keane, who finished low under the legs of Maxwell.

Moore had to do something to try and change the mood music and made three changes, with Headley, Wiles and Nakayama summoned at the start of the second half with Koroma, Austerfield and Lees making way.

Thankfully, it delivered a response, albeit a brief one.

An early goal helped and a quality one at that.

Thomas slipped in Pearson down the right in space and his excellent cross was dispatched clinically by Ward, whose downward header flew past Woodman for his first goal of the season and a belated 33rd birthday present.

It was a lifeline for Town and something for fans to buy into at last.

More quick play saw Thomas find Burgzorg, whose shot was blocked in the nick of time by Lindsay.

Things were suddenly getting interesting, only for luck to go against Town with another injury addition.

Pearson pulled up after making a sliding clearance and was replaced.

Straightaway, Preston killed the game midway through the second half.

Space came down the left with Millar slotting the ball across to Holmes who found the supporting Whiteman, who coolly finished low past Maxwell. It was another poor concession.

Huddersfield Town: Maxwell; Pearson (Edmonds-Green 65), Helik, Lees (Nakayama 45); Thomas, Hogg, Kasumu, Austerfield (Wiles 45), Koroma (Headley 45); Ward (Diarra 61), Burgzorg. Unused substitutes: Nicholls, Edwards, Ayina, Iorpenda.

Preston North End: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay (Brady 84), Whatmough; Potts, Whiteman, Browne (Woodburn 84), Holmes (Frokjaer 74); Keane (McCann 67), Evans, Millar (Hughes 67). Unused substitutes: Cornell, Cunningham, Ledson, Best.

Referee: J Busby (Oxon).