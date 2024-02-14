Huddersfield Town 1 Sunderland 0: Jon Worthington love-in continues as terrific Terriers enjoy sweet Valentine's Day

That said, over the next 40 days - and beyond, in fact - neither Huddersfield Town or Sunderland are particularly minded to pass up on points with their seasons delicately poised. They are both ravenous for different reasons.

After two of the most vibrant and positive performances of Town’s season, which have both incidentally come under his watch, caretaker manager Jon Worthington may have been keen - in an ideal world - for a third uplifting display in a row after the handsome win over Sheffield Wednesday and a ‘moral’ victory against Southampton, but the thing he will been hankering for most of all was three points.

The Terriers’ predicament is precarious. As pleasing as style is, substance comes first.

Huddersfield Town's Matty Pearson celebrates scoring the only goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Sunderland. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

In the event, Town got both as Worthington was afforded another special moment following on from those highs against Sheffield Wednesday on February 3.

Town have taken six points from a possible nine under his watch and to say he has steadied the ship does him a disservice. His name was chanted with gusto at the final whistle. Three games, three rejuvenated performances. Six points.

In terms of Town’ current managerial situation, it’s surely a case of ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, as it stands. This was a bit of a love-in with the Spen Valley lad on Valentine’s Day and Worthington was front and centre.

The goal honours went to Matty Pearson, who netted in the 37th minute and scored for the second straight home match. But this was a team triumph, which also belonged to Worthington as Huddersfield give it everything once more and prospered.

On the last occasion that the West Yorkshire outfit prevailed on home soil against the Wearsiders at league level, Billy Ocean was at number one with When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going in March 1986.

The 2023-24 season has been undeniably tough for the Terriers. This was a pleasurable moment and there have not been too many.

One of Worthington’s calls was bold with captain and Teessider Jonathan Hogg demoted to the bench against Wearside visitors - with Ben Wiles handed his first home start of 2024.

Meanwhile, Radinio Balker, recovered from illness, came in for Yuta Nakayama, who dropped down to the bench, which significantly contained the fit-again duo of Delano Burgzorg and Danny Ward, among several attacking options.

Wearsiders chief Michael Beale talked up the prospects of rotation. In the event, he made just one change, with Jobe Bellingham’s younger sibling Jobe starting in preference to Patrick Roberts.

Huddersfield’s 4-2-3-1 formation competed against the Wearsiders’ 4-1-4-1 set-up. Town shaded the first quarter, with Sorba Thomas full of intent and hard running and Alex Matos setting the tone and adding plenty of snap in the middle.

In the ‘ten’ role, some nifty touches from Ben Wiles caught the eye early on and the hosts were tenacious in the challenge and had a threat on the break. A team was on view.

Sunderland eased their way in and gradually pieced together a few passing movements, while there were some good individual battles on view.

Committed Sunderland captain Luke O’Nien had an honest contest with Josh Koroma in particular and Pearson had to be similarly attentive in his own joust with the visiting danger man Jack Clarke.

Comfortably the best chance of the opening half hour was a Town one.

Dan Ballard was sold short and put into trouble by a loose pass by a team-mate and Thomas got away down the left. His low cross was destined for Wiles, only for O’Nien to make a vital last-ditch block.

The ball landed invitingly into the path of Kasumu, but he lacked composure and he fired wastefully wide with plenty of the goal to aim at. A good chance to the wrong player in truth.

But Town persisted and they got their reward.

O’Nien was booked for barging Kasumu over and Town compounded matters.

A three-man free-kick committee of Thomas, Koroma and Rudoni deliberated before instigating their plan.

A triple presence over the ball, with Thomas and Koroma having their backs to the goal, partly obscured Black Cats keeper Anthony Patterson from sight of the ball..

Koroma then flicked the ball at the last second to Rudoni, whose swerving low shot was blocked by Patterson.

Pearson reacted quickest and bundled the ball home and it made for sweet music for the Cowshed Ultras.

Town had the better of the first period and Sunderland couldn’t rail too much. They had a half-decent chance when number 10 Pierre Ekwah saw his curler deflected just off target by Balker, but their best moment came in stoppage time when Lee Nicholls had trouble dealing with Dan Neil’s drive ahead of conceding a corner.

Town’s advantage was just about merited after having the better of the first half, but their lead remained slender, if precious.

On the restart, the hosts almost punished Sunderland after conceding another free-kick wth Koroma hitting the neat post with a low drive.

At the other end, Clarke escaped the shackles of Pearson to set up Bellingham, whose low shot was held by Nicholls before Balker showed he is certainly no slouch to beat Rusyn as he threatened to get away.

The game was getting lively with the next significant action seeing Bellingham clear Rudoni’s flicked header off the line from a Thomas corner with his shoulder.

Town then suffered a blow when the impressive Balker went down in a challenge and had to be replaced by Nakayama.

More convincing on the restart, Sunderland then went close when Neil’s wicked cross evaded everyone before floating just wide of the far post.

The game was in the melting pot and Sunderland pressed late on with Lees getting in the way of a goalbound shot from Patrick Roberts after he cut inside, while Black Cats substitute Romaine Mundle was lucky not to be dismissed after a wild challenge on Pearson.

Nicholls then earned his corn to make a key point-blank save, low down, to deny a certain leveller for Trai Hume, who was sent clear. Nicholls soon excelled again to stop Lees putting through his own net.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Pearson, Balker (Nakayama 61), Lees, Spencer (Jackson 80); Kasumu, Matos (Hogg 74); Rudoni, Wiles (Burgzorg 80), Thomas; Koroma (Ward 74). Substitutes unused: Maxwell, Radulovic, Diarra, Jones.

Sunderland: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Hjelde (Pembele 61); Neil (Burstow 81); Ba (Roberts 61), Ekwah, Bellingham, Clarke; Rusyn (Mundle 72). Substitutes unused: Bishop, Semedo, Aouchiche, Seelt, Rigg.