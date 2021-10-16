Huddersfield Town 2 Hull City 0 - player ratings

The game was low on quality at times, but the more defensive players often shone, as shone by the player marks.
Huddersfield Town
Lee Nicholls - not much to do beyond a terrific save at a Keane Lewis-Potter free-kick 7
Matty Pearson - a really good defensive performance from him until injury got the better of him 7
Tom Lees - another who defended well 7
Levi Colwill - bearly booking but he kept his discipline well in a niggly game 6
Sorba Thomas - not at his absolute best, but the ovation as he headed for the tunnel showed how much Huddersfield fans appreciated his performance 7
Jonathan Hogg - hardly needs saying that he relished the battle 6
Lewis O'Brien - ran hard in midfield and even on the left wing at times 7
Harry Toffolo - got up and down well on the left wing 6
Danel Sinani - his deflected shot at the end of the first half forced an excellent save but this was not a day for artists like the Luxembourger 6
Duane Holmes - wonderful goal 7
Danny Ward - grafted hard as the centre-forward 6
Substitutes:
Scott High (for Sinani, 65) - added a bit of extra midfield bite 5
Ollie Turton (for Pearson, 71) - allowed Town to very briefly switch to four at the back 5
Naby Sarr (for Thomas, 75) - outstanding block to deny Mallik Wilks 6
Not used: Koroma, Aarons, Campbell, Bilokapic.
Hull City
Matt Ingram - a couple of really good saves although he was weak from the corner Lees scored from 6
Lewie Coyle - came back into the side and performed well 6
Di'Shon Bernard - a solid performance by the central defender 7
Jacob Greaves - outstanding defensively, especially in the air 8
Callum Elder - did well in containing Huddersfield's threat down the right 7
George Honeyman - Hull have been missing his creativity but he was unable to dominate on his first start of the season 6
Richie Smallwood - wisely withdrawn when Grant McCann he was walking a tightrope having already picked up a yellow card after being slightly fortunate to avoid an earlier one 6
Andy Cannon - combative midfield performance 7
Keane Lewis-Potter - one very good free-kick but Hull were unable to make good use of him in a free role 6
Mallik Wilks - wasted a couple of late chances having broken his duck in the previous game 5
Tyler Smith - ineffective as one of the split strikers 5
Substitutes:
Greg Docherty (for Smallwood, 56) - helped out in midfield when Smallwood needed to come off 5
Tom Eaves (for Smith, 67) - went close with a chance on the turh 6
George Moncur (for Honeyman, 71) - the game was lost almost as soon as he came on 5
Not used: Emmanuel, Baxter, McLoughlin, Magennis.